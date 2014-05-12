(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Taurus CMBS
(Pan-Europe) 2006-3 Limited's notes as follows:
EUR31.7m class A (XS0274566420) downgraded to 'BBsf' from
'BBBsf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR11.6m class B (XS0274569523) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook
Negative
EUR4.1m class C (XS0274570372) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf';
Recovery
Estimate (RE) RE100%
EUR2m class D (XS0274570703) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf';
RE65%
The transaction is a securitisation of now one loan backed by a
shopping centre
in Berlin, Germany.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the class A and B notes reflects the notes'
approaching legal
final maturity (in May 2015) while the last remaining loan,
Triumph, is
undergoing a lengthy resolution. There is also uncertainty over
the allocation
of proceeds upon the Triumph loan workout. The loan is secured
by a secondary
retail complex in Berlin and has been pending resolution since
maturity in
January 2013. The asset suffers from persistently high vacancy
and is positioned
in a lower-income suburb with nearby competition. The special
servicer, Capita
Asset Services, is working towards an orderly sale of the
property, although
this process cannot be assumed to complete within 12 months
given the asset's
characteristics.
The downgrade of the class C and D notes is driven by continued
interest
shortfalls under these notes which, in Fitch's view, are
irrecoverable as the
loan is not behind in payments. The shortfalls were caused by
special servicing
fees not being explicitly deductible from the formulaic
distribution of cash
flow to holders of the unrated class X1 notes.
Currently the transaction is applying a modified pro-rata
principal paydown (50%
sequential; 50% pro-rata). However, in a scenario where losses
are incurred
(none have been incurred so far), Fitch does not expect the
modified pro-rata
paydown to be applied, as a debit to the principal deficiency
ledger should
cause a switch to fully sequential pay. Without this switch,
provided recoveries
exceed the securitised A-note (EUR50m) sufficiently to cover the
liquidation fee
(for which the junior lender is liable), the notes should avoid
principal loss.
In the unlikely event that the A-note is covered but not by
enough to fund the
liquidation fee (0.65% of the recovery proceeds), all classes of
notes would
share in a minor shortfall of principal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A lack of progress with the sale of the property is likely to
lead to further
negative rating action on the class A and B notes.
Fitch estimated 'B' recoveries are EUR48.8m.
Click here for latest surveillance data.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Tuuli Krane
Director
+49 69 7680 76 170
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Surveillance Analyst
Mbarek Wadil
Analyst
+44 203 530 1162
Committee Chairperson
Euan Gatfield
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1157
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the
issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 3 April
2013, 'Global
Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 24 May 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.