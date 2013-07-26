July 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe)
2007-1 Limited's class D to F notes and affirmed the others as follows:
EUR161.0m class A1 (XS0305732181) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative
EUR10.9m class A2 (XS0309194248) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR16.0m class B (XS0305744608) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR23.3m class C (XS0305745597) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 80%
EUR18.4m class D (XS0305746215) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%
EUR2.5m class E (XS0309195567) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%
EUR1.9m class F (XS0309195997) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the class A1 to C notes is predominantly driven by the stable
performance of the Fishman JEC loan (57.3% of the pool) and the switch to fully
sequential paydown. Fishman JEC, maturing in July 2014, is secured by 18
industrial office and retail properties located across France. In December 2012,
the portfolio was revalued at EUR157.9m, resulting in an increased loan-to-value
ratio (LTV) of 84.9%, against an LTV covenant of 85%. Although performance is
stable, the exit strategy for this loan is uncertain, since Fitch estimates an
effective securitised leverage above 100% and there is a possibility that the
sponsor may file for French Safeguard Procedure, as it did for the EUR14m
Fishman IBC loan in July 2012. Once in safeguard, a workout could become lengthy
and costly.
The rest of the collateral has performed in line with Fitch's expectations,
except for the EUR16.8m Ahouvi Leipzig loan (7.2% of the pool). The loan is
secured by a single let office property in Leipzig, Germany and defaulted at
maturity in January 2013. The collateral, which is highly over-rented (the
estimated rental value for the property is now approximately one-third of
current rent) and located outside the city centre of Leipzig, was revalued at
EUR12.6m in March 2013, down from EUR15.4m in April 2012. As a result, the LTV
ratio increased to 133% from 109.5% in April 2012 IPD.
The downgrades of the junior tranches reflect that expected losses stemming from
a seemingly inevitable workout of the Ahouvi Leipzig loan (as well as the
EUR5.7m WPC G&S loan) would result in a full write-down of the class E and F
notes and further affect the class D notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Should the Fishman JEC borrower successfully file for safeguard protection,
delays to the recovery process may result in further downgrades of the notes.