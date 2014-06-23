(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK-based Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The downgrade reflects an increase of competitive pressures in the UK grocery market, in light of the continuing growth of hard discounters and increasing price competition among established players. The rating action also reflects economic and political headwinds in its international business as well as execution risk associated with the group's strategic repositioning. Following the downgrade, Fitch believes that Tesco will have headroom within the 'BBB' rating to execute its current turnaround strategy and address the continuing challenges in the UK grocery industry, which is reflected in the Stable Outlook. The ratings are underpinned by the market-leading size and scale of Tesco operations, with still industry-leading margins, and a strong presence in the all key food retailing channels. The latter provides the group with strategic options to develop its business model and brand in the face of changing consumer spending habits. KEY RATING DRIVERS Challenging Operating Environment Tesco's UK food retail market remains subject to increasing competitive pressures as the industry reacts to growing discount offers and changing consumer shopping habits that favour smaller store formats and online. In its international operations, Fitch believes management has taken the right, albeit in our view late, decisions to address Tesco's underperformance in certain markets, and we expect a degree of near-term volatility in some of its remaining international operations caused by economic and political headwinds. High Operational Leverage As a UK leader in large food retail formats, Fitch views Tesco as particularly susceptive to negative operational leverage, which adds to pressures on margins in the currently deflationary environment for core grocery products. Near-term we expect further margin erosion as the company will face the challenge of sharpening its price proposition and product offering to increase competitiveness and protect market share. We also expect a negative like-for-like sales effect as Tesco moves away from untargeted promotions, lowers prices on key grocery lines and continues to invest in the existing store portfolio. As a result, the current ratings assume at least a 20bps decline in EBIT margin per annum over the next four years. Execution Risk Tesco's turnaround plan addresses not only the competitiveness of its core food retail business, but also long-term customer loyalty and the development of its brand from core food retail, to non-food retail, hospitality and financial services. Fitch believes the implementation presents near-term challenges as it entails significant upfront investments and will add to margin dilution. Longer-term success is uncertain as consumer acceptance of these complementary brands and new formats remains largely untested, adding some uncertainty around future profitability. Fitch, however, notes that Tesco has been reporting encouraging results following the selective roll-out of the new store concepts, which have had an immediate positive effect on like-for-like sales. Capital Allocation Tesco has guided towards a more disciplined approach on capex in the currently challenging retail environment. The company is prioritising investments in its core UK operations and technology/online offering, and is adopting a more selective and focused approach to investments in its international operations. However, Fitch believes the international business may as a result suffer, particularly given strong discount competition in most of its European markets and economic and political risks in other markets, such as Thailand and Turkey. Deteriorating Financial Metrics Despite guiding towards a reduced capex budget, Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF) for the group to remain negative as a result of unchanged shareholder returns. The negative FCF, in Fitch's rating case projections, is a driver of a further weakening of Tesco's debt protection measures. As a result, funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover is expected to decline to around 2.7x in the financial year to February 2017 from 2.9x at FYE14 and FFO-adjusted net leverage (retail-only) is expected to deteriorate to around 3.7x by FY17 from 3.4x at FYE14. In this analysis, Fitch has adjusted the net leverage for an assumed GBP300m of restricted cash. Historically, Tesco's FCF had been supported by disposals of properties using sale-and-lease back structures, which Fitch expects to tail off over the next 12 to 18 months. Tesco's ratings continue to be supported by GBP18.4bn of freehold retail properties reported on its balance sheet for FY14. Acknowledging a satisfactory diversification of this property portfolio, the agency, however, considers in some instances underlying property valuations to be closely correlated to Tesco's occupancy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could collectively lead to positive rating action include: -Sustained group EBIT margin of more than 4.5% (FYE14: 4.9%), reflecting the success of the turnaround of Tesco's operations in UK, improving profitability in its international businesses, and a successful execution of the initiated strategic repositioning. -FFO fixed charge cover stabilising above 3.0x -Improving retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage to below 3.5x on a sustained basis -Moving towards positive FCF generation (FCF after capex & dividends) Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: -Group EBIT margin deteriorating to below 4% on a sustained basis, with accelerating competitive pressures in the UK food retail market and continuing headwinds in the international operations -Continued loss of market share in its domestic operations -FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis -Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.0x -Sustained negative FCF margin (post capex & dividends) resulting in an upward trend in leverage LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Liquidity is adequate and sufficient to meet Tesco's short-term debt obligations. Liquidity is supported by access to undrawn bank facilities of GBP2.7bn at FYE14, a large cash and cash equivalent balance of GBP2.7bn at FYE14 (total cash reported in Tesco's annual report at FYE14 was GBP3bn, of which GBP300m was cash considered either legally restricted or absorbed in the working capital cycle). Tesco has a well-diversified debt maturity profile and demonstrated access to the capital markets. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Tesco PLC Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: downgrade to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC Senior unsecured debt: downgrade to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' 