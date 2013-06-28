(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings of three
inter-dealer brokers (IDBs) including the following:
ICAP plc (ICAP)
ICAP Group Holdings plc (IGHP)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Senior debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
Tullett Prebon plc (Tullett)
--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
BGC Partners Inc. (BGC)
--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlooks for ICAP, Tullett, and BGC's are Stable.
Fitch has affirmed GFI Group, Inc.'s (GFI) long-term IDR has at
'BB', and its
Outlook remains Negative.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
The downgrades of ICAP, Tullett and BGC reflect the persistently
challenging
operating and earnings environment for IDBs, which are driven
mainly by revenues
pressures and, to a certain extent, operating leverage in voice
broking
activities. This results in weaker earnings, margin pressure,
and varying
degrees of increases in gross leverage metrics. EBITDA and
earnings volatility
has been greater than previously anticipated. Fitch considers
some of the
earnings challenges to be due to structural factors such as
regulatory changes,
as well as due to cyclical factors such as a flat yield curve.
Proposed regulatory changes could increase the competition that
IDBs face on
certain products that could be traded over exchanges, increase
costs in terms of
trade reporting, compliance and risk management, and may
potentially shrink
their revenue base by restricting activities of global banking
institutions,
which are the primary clients of IDBs.
All IDBs have responded to revenue pressures by looking to
reduce costs,
including renegotiating their compensation expense, which has
been the biggest
expense contributor. However, there has been an increase in core
gross leverage
metrics - to varying degrees - due to weaker EBITDA and, for
BGC, higher gross
debt. IDBs must continue to incur technology and development
costs and invest in
their business to align themselves with the industry
developments, for example
more electronic/hybrid trading.
The Outlooks are Stable for all but GFI, which is further
challenged by its
smaller size and limited scale and revenue diversity. The Stable
Outlooks on
ICAP, Tullett and BGC reflect Fitch's expectation that revenues
will remain
pressured but not to the same magnitude as experienced in 2012,
(for ICAP,
FY13), and that management's efforts to streamline their
compensation expense
bases and reduce debt levels will help stabilize profit margins
and stabilize or
improve leverage and interest coverage.
Company-specific rating drivers are discussed below.
ICAP plc
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has downgraded the IDR and senior debt rating of ICAP and
IGHP to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'. Despite ICAP having a more diversified strategy
than other IDBs,
with two-thirds of its operating profit coming from electronic
and post-trade
and information, revenues fell by 12% year on year at FY13 with
statutory
operating profit falling 61% and EBITDA falling by 21% (or 18%
adjusting for
LIBOR-related legal costs). Management cost exercises and stable
revenues in the
post-trade and information sector helped mitigate the decline,
but Fitch still
considers EBITDA and earnings volatility to be greater than
previously
anticipated. In addition, ICAP faces increased legal costs,
possible
fines/litigation and heightened reputation risk arising from
investigations into
its potential involvement in the LIBOR scandal.
Due to earnings pressure across all broking product areas and a
lag in a
material rebasing of compensation levels, leverage and interest
coverage ratios
deteriorated moderately in FY13, with leverage (measured as
Gross Debt to
Adjusted EBITDA) calculated by Fitch to be 1.7x (or 1.6x adding
back
LIBOR-related legal costs), up from 1.4x at FY12. Ratios remain
comfortably
below ICAP's leverage covenant of 3.0x gross debt/EBITDA and
above the interest
coverage covenant of 5.0x. Despite an improvement in H213, Fitch
anticipates
that the margin pressure in voice broking will continue in the
short to medium
term relative to previous years as revenue will continue to be
pressured and
renegotiations of the cost base will take time to come through.
In Fitch's opinion ICAP's diversification strategy means it is
relatively better
placed to face regulatory/market uncertainties than other IDBs,
despite
potential challenges related to expansion, as emphasised for
example by the FY12
and FY13 goodwill impairments of the voice broking business,
Link.
Fitch considers ICAP's refinancing risk as low and liquidity is
supported by the
June 2013 refinancing of its USD880 million unsecured revolving
credit facility
(RCF) with a three-year GBP425 million RCF, incorporating a
USD200 million
swingline facility. Credit and market risks in its IDB
businesses are also
considered low because of the name give up or matched principal
conventions
employed.
IGHP is a fully controlled, non-operating subsidiary of ICAP and
the obligor of
the group's bank facilities, loans and debt, with the exception
of the group's
subordinated debt, retail bond and European Commercial Paper.
IGHP is covenanted
to consolidate at least 85% of the group's EBITDA, supporting
the alignment of
its ratings with ICAP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Outlook is Stable, for the reasons cited earlier. However,
Fitch notes that
should regulatory developments be significantly detrimental to
its business
model or if EBITDA performance is materially worse than FY13,
leading to further
weakening in core leverage metrics, the Outlook may be revised
to Negative
and/or downgraded. Large LIBOR-related payments, should they
materialise, could
also place pressure on ratings.
Nonetheless, should regulation end up opening further
opportunities and a larger
customer base as well as creating a more simplified and liquid
market for
certain products, then Fitch would view this as a positive to
the ratings.
Tullett Prebon plc
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch downgraded the IDR and senior debt rating of Tullett to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'
for the reasons outlined earlier in this rating action
commentary. Tullett is
the second-largest IDB, focused mainly on foreign exchange,
interest rate
derivatives, government and corporate bonds.
Despite being more focused on voice/hybrid broking, which has
been the area
under greater margin compression across the sector, revenues
were relatively
more resilient than peers', down 7% in 2012 and 4%
year-over-year in 4M13, in
part due to acquisitions. However, EBITDA fell by 17% in 2012
(or by 13%
adjusting for legal costs). Tullett reported a loss before tax
of GBP34.7
million at end-2012 (2011: GBP119.2 million profit) which
included a non-cash
charge of GBP123 million related to the write-down of the
carrying value of
goodwill from its North American business following the poaching
of employees by
BGC in 2009.
Following recent acquisitions in the Americas (Covencao in
Brazil and a few
small U.S. bolt-ons) and the initial front-loading of costs,
Fitch expects the
profit contribution from the Americas to improve in 2013.
Tullett's overall
margins have historically been lower than those of market leader
ICAP, although
the voice business has enjoyed better margins. Fitch views
Tullett's actions on
costs and restructuring (which began in 2011) as positive
mitigants to the
revenue pressures being experienced, but they have not been
sufficient to stop
the decline in earnings.
Tullett's senior bond issue in December 2012 has been used to
refinance bank
borrowings, including GBP30m since end-2012. As a result, its
gross level of
financial debt is broadly the same today as it was a year ago.
Adjusting for the
repayments in early 2013, pro forma gross debt/ EBITDA was
around 1.8x at
end-2012 (1.6x adjusting EBITDA for legal costs). This compares
with 1.5x at
end-2011 (1.4x adjusting for legal costs), adjusting for the
similar GBP30m bank
repayment made in early 2012. This means the weakening in these
pro forma gross
leverage metrics is due to EBITDA pressure, rather than higher
indebtedness.
Interest cover fell to 8.4x in 2012 from 9.4x in 2011. Covenant
headroom is
comfortable. Fitch notes there is a base level of term debt
which the company
operates with, and therefore there is likely to be limited scope
for debt
amortisation, although surplus cash may be held at the holding
company level to
pre-fund upcoming maturities.
Credit and market risks are considered low because of the name
give up or
matched principal conventions employed. Refinancing risk is also
low and
liquidity satisfactory, with very limited debt repayments before
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
As with the other IDBs Tullett's IDR and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to
changes in the financial profile, including leverage and
interest coverage, its
ability to contain earnings pressure, as well as to regulatory
developments.
Ratings may come under further pressure should these
developments be decidedly
more negative for Tullett or its customers (global banks) than
currently assumed
by Fitch or if Tullett fails to adjust its business model to new
market
realities, supported by investment in technology without
materially jeopardising
free cash flow generation. Equally, should Tullett materially
improve margins or
successfully diversify its earnings, Fitch would view this as a
positive for the
rating.
BGC Partners Inc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of BGC's long-term IDR and senior debt ratings
from 'BBB' to
'BBB-' reflects the persistently challenging operating and
earnings environment
facing its IDB business. This is due in part to structural
factors as well as
cyclical factors, increased concentration in low margin
voice/hybrid IDB and
commercial real estate brokerage segments after the pending sale
of its
high-margin eSpeed electronic trading platform, the potential
execution risks
related to the deployment of proceeds from the eSpeed sale. It
also reflects
BGC's significant interrelationship with its parent, Cantor
Fitzgerald L.P.
(Cantor), who is also facing some pressures in many of its core
operating
businesses. The ratings also incorporate key man risk and
concentrated decision
making across the two firms.
Over the past two years, BGC's management has taken a number of
steps to
transform its business in light of challenging operating
conditions, first by
expanding into commercial real estate (CRE) brokerage business
with two large
acquisitions, and then recently by announcing the sale of its
on-the-run
benchmark two-, three-, five-, seven-, 10-, and 30-year
fully-electronic trading
platform for U.S. Treasuries (eSpeed). This sale is expected to
generate $1.23
billion in proceeds for BGC, including $750 million in cash this
quarter. Fitch
believes that both strategies will lead to more concentration of
revenues in
cyclical and low-margin businesses, which will continue to make
the company's
earnings susceptible to capital market trends.
Financial brokerage revenues, excluding CRE brokerage revenues,
fell 11% and 6%
for FY12 and 1Q13, year-over-year. While financial brokerage
revenues remain
pressured, BGC's expansion in to real estate brokerage space is
driving costs
higher, particularly in the compensation area, further
pressuring margins. Real
estate brokerage is expected to continue to generate relatively
lower margins,
until critical scale is achieved.
Historically, BGC has operated at lower leverage levels compared
to its IDB
peers. However, the company's opportunistic debt funded
acquisitions in recent
years, particularly in the CRE brokerage space, have coincided
with very
challenging industry operating trends in the financial brokerage
space, which
has resulted in weakened leverage and interest coverage metrics.
Fitch calculated leverage, measured as gross debt to trailing 12
month (TTM)
adjusted EBITDA, increased to 2.4x at 1Q13, from 1.5x in FY11
and 0.9x in FY10.
At the same time, increased borrowing costs from recent
longer-term debt
issuances have resulted in weakening in interest coverage,
measured as TTM
adjusted EBITDA to interest expense, to 5.3x in 1Q13, from 9.6x
in FY11 and
14.6x in FY10. Both metrics are expected to improve as the
company has
represented that it intends to hold $150 million of eSpeed
proceeds in reserve
to pay down its $150 million April 2015 convertible note
obligation to Cantor,
and invest a portion of the proceeds in cash generative business
activities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's current ratings assume that the company will use a
portion of the
proceeds from the eSpeed sale to repay a portion of its
outstanding debt, which
should improve pro forma leverage and interest coverage metrics.
The ratings
could come under pressure, absent such debt pay-down or material
improvement in
top line EBITDA.
The ratings could also come under pressure if regulatory changes
materially
impact the profitability or viability of certain business lines.
Further, any
changes in Cantor's ratings could also result in changes to
BGC's ratings.
Positive rating momentum, although limited in the medium term,
will be driven by
sustained improvement in leverage, interest coverage, and
profitability metrics.
GFI Group, Inc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations of GFI's long-term IDR and senior unsecured
debt ratings at
'BB' are supported by GFI's attractive technology platform and
recurring revenue
contribution, albeit to a smaller extent, from its Trayport and
Fenics
subsidiaries, which are subscription-based businesses with more
predictable
revenue streams and high operating margins. The Negative Outlook
reflects GFI's
continued sensitivity to the challenging operating environment,
given its
smaller scale and lack of revenue diversity.
On April 19, 2013, Fitch downgraded GFI's rating from 'BBB-' to
'BB', reflecting
sustained decline in profitability, increasing leverage,
deteriorating interest
coverage, and a weaker liquidity profile. Fitch believes that as
the smallest of
the top five IDBs, GFI has been more susceptible to industry
pressures, due to
its relatively smaller scale, lower revenue/product diversity
and higher
fixed-cost base, compared to its larger IDB peers.
Consistent with broader IDB industry trends, GFI experienced
lower revenues and
earnings in 1Q13, due to reduced risk appetite from clients and
lower market
volatility. Revenues further fell 6% in 1Q13 from 1Q12, driven
by 15% decline in
brokerage revenues. Positively, revenues from software,
analytics, and market
data were robust and increased 11% due to strong growth in
Trayport revenues.
Still, Fitch calculated EBITDA declined 9% to $86.2 million for
trailing 12
months (TTM) ending March 31, 2013, from $94.7 million in FY12.
GFI's management has responded to declining margin pressures by
aggressively
rationalizing its fixed-cost base, largely through headcount
reductions,
restructuring compensation agreements and reducing sign-on
bonuses/guarantees.
These measures are estimated by the company to reduce costs by
$50 million in
2013 compared to the 2011 expense base. The compensation ratio
declined to 56.1%
in 1Q13 from 59.9% in 1Q12 (based on total revenues), the lowest
level seen in
years driven by company's continued efforts to contain sign-on
bonuses and bring
the overall cost in line with industry levels.
Leverage, measured as gross debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA,
increased to 2.9x at
1Q13 from 2.6x at YE12, due to a decline in cash flows. Interest
coverage,
measured as TTM adjusted EBITDA to interest expense, further
declined to 3.1x at
1Q13 from 3.5x at YE12. Absent an increase in EBITDA levels,
interest coverage
ratio is expected to further deteriorate as the coupon on GFI's
$250 million
senior notes (current principal outstanding: $240 million) is
expected to
increase to 10.375% based on interest-rate step-ups.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings could be downgraded further if low trading volumes
persist and the
firm is unable to stabilize earnings or regulatory changes
materially impact the
profitability or viability of certain business lines. Continued
deterioration in
earnings as measured by profitability and EBITDA, reduction in
interest coverage
and liquidity, as well as increased leverage would also lead to
further negative
ratings actions.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if GFI is able to
demonstrate a sustained
improvement to its earnings profile, reduce its cost base, and
increase
liquidity, while maintaining or improving its leverage and
interest coverage
metrics.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
ICAP plc
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper downgraded to 'F3' from
'F2';
--Senior debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
ICAP Group Holdings plc
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Senior debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
Tullett Prebon plc
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
BGC Partners Inc.
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
GFI Group Inc.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB'.
