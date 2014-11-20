(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Towergate Finance plc's
(Towergate) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from
'B' and placed
the rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Towergate's senior
secured notes due
2018 have been downgraded to 'BB-'/'RR1' and senior notes due
2019 downgraded to
'CCC+'/'RR5'. They have also been placed on RWN.
The downgrade and RWN reflects growing uncertainty concerning
Towergate's
ability to improve short-term operational cash flow and maintain
sufficient
liquidity moving into 2015. Free cash flow has remained under
sustained pressure
during 2014, primarily due to costs incurred as part of the
group's strategic
reorganisation. Organic revenues declined in the third quarter
of 2014 (3Q14)
while Towergate's ability to grow through acquisitions looks
increasingly
challenged, given the limited sources of capital available to
the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Tightening Liquidity and Cash Flow
With the revolving credit facility (RCF) being fully drawn as of
30 September
2014, the company will have to resort to alternative liquidity
sources,
including assets sales, to cover any upcoming short-term
liquidity needs. Should
the current investigations by the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) result in a
material negative cash impact for the group, cash flow and
liquidity will come
under further pressure. Towergate reported a net cash outflow of
GBP59m for the
nine month period ended 30 September 2014 driven by a
combination of
restructuring costs and poor operating performance.
Continued Weakening of Credit Metrics
A deterioration in the group's adjusted September 2014 latest 12
month (LTM)
EBITDA to GBP131.9m has resulted in Fitch- calculated funds from
operations
(FFO) adjusted gross leverage exceeding 7.5x which is more
commensurate with a
'B-' IDR. Fitch does not forecast any meaningful improvement in
short-term
credit metrics as Fitch expects the challenging pricing
environment in the UK
non-life insurance market to prevail.
Heightened Execution Risk of Reorganisation Plan
Fitch believes that the series of strategic measures taken by
Towergate to
rationalise and enhance its processes has some merits and
continues to expect
some cost-saving opportunities to materialise. However, the
reorganisation is
progressing at a slower pace than expected and is having a more
detrimental
impact on trading results and short-term liquidity than
expected.
Approaches to Buy the Group
Towergate has also announced that it has received approaches
from parties
interested in potentially acquiring the group. These approaches
have not been
factored in to the rating action taken today as they are still
in the early
stages of discussion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
When resolving the RWN, Fitch will assess the current and
prospective strength
of Towergate's liquidity position. If liquidity does not improve
through a
combination of improved operational efficiencies arising from
the strategic
reorganisation plan as well as a return to positive organic
growth, the IDR
could come under further pressure.
