(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Towergate Finance plc's
(Towergate) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from
'CC'. Towergate's
senior secured notes due 2018 have been downgraded to 'CC'/'RR3'
from
'CCC-'/'RR3' and the senior unsecured notes due 2019 are
affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'.
The downgrade of the IDR to 'C' follows Towergate's agreement
with its senior
secured creditors to implement a financial restructuring under a
UK Scheme of
Arrangement. If the restructuring plan under the scheme of
arrangement is
approved, upon completion, Fitch will downgrade the IDR to 'RD'
(Restricted
Default). Subsequently, Fitch will re-assess Towergate's IDR and
assign a rating
consistent with the agency's forward-looking assessment of the
company's credit
profile following the distressed debt exchange.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The exchange offer launched on 2 February 2015 constitutes a
distressed debt
exchange under Fitch's criteria, because investors face a
reduction in terms and
the restructuring is conducted in order to avoid a traditional
payment default.
Fitch considers alternative options to be limited. We recognise
the positive
impact that the proposed agreement would have on the group's
liquidity and debt
service, given the reduction in leverage, extended maturity
dates and lower cash
interest payments.
Under the exchange, senior secured creditors will convert all of
their existing
claims to GBP375m of new senior secured notes, GBP150m of
subordinated PIK notes
and 100% of the ordinary share capital of the new group holding
company. New
money will also be injected in the form of new super senior
notes to the amount
of GBP75m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The completion of the proposed scheme of arrangement will lead
to a downgrade of
the Long-term IDR to 'RD'. Positive rating action may follow the
implementation
of an alternative capital structure arising out of the
restructuring process.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts (Insurance)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ishani Goonasekera (Leveraged Finance)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1509
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman (Leveraged Finance)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, and
'Distressed Debt Exchange', dated 30 June 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Distressed Debt Exchange
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.