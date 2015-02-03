(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Towergate Finance plc's (Towergate) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CC'. Towergate's senior secured notes due 2018 have been downgraded to 'CC'/'RR3' from 'CCC-'/'RR3' and the senior unsecured notes due 2019 are affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'. The downgrade of the IDR to 'C' follows Towergate's agreement with its senior secured creditors to implement a financial restructuring under a UK Scheme of Arrangement. If the restructuring plan under the scheme of arrangement is approved, upon completion, Fitch will downgrade the IDR to 'RD' (Restricted Default). Subsequently, Fitch will re-assess Towergate's IDR and assign a rating consistent with the agency's forward-looking assessment of the company's credit profile following the distressed debt exchange. KEY RATING DRIVERS The exchange offer launched on 2 February 2015 constitutes a distressed debt exchange under Fitch's criteria, because investors face a reduction in terms and the restructuring is conducted in order to avoid a traditional payment default. Fitch considers alternative options to be limited. We recognise the positive impact that the proposed agreement would have on the group's liquidity and debt service, given the reduction in leverage, extended maturity dates and lower cash interest payments. Under the exchange, senior secured creditors will convert all of their existing claims to GBP375m of new senior secured notes, GBP150m of subordinated PIK notes and 100% of the ordinary share capital of the new group holding company. New money will also be injected in the form of new super senior notes to the amount of GBP75m. RATING SENSITIVITIES The completion of the proposed scheme of arrangement will lead to a downgrade of the Long-term IDR to 'RD'. Positive rating action may follow the implementation of an alternative capital structure arising out of the restructuring process. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts (Insurance) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Ltd. 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ishani Goonasekera (Leveraged Finance) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1509 Committee Chairperson Edward Eyerman (Leveraged Finance) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1359 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, and 'Distressed Debt Exchange', dated 30 June 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Distressed Debt Exchange here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.