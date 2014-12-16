(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Towergate Finance plc's (Towergate) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'B-'/Rating Watch Negative. No Outlook is assigned to the ratings. Towergate's senior secured notes due 2018 have been downgraded to 'CCC-'/'RR3' and senior notes due 2019 downgraded to 'C'/'RR6'. The downgrade reflects Towergate's declining EBITDA profitability and increasing pressure on operational cash flows as well as limited liquidity and approaching maturities. Fitch believes that the declining fundamentals and increasing pressure on liquidity mean there is an increased probability of debt restructuring, consistent with public statements by the company. The downgrades of the instrument ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a post-restructuring EBITDA and the distressed multiple reflecting Towergate's weakened franchise. KEY RATING DRIVERS Tightening Liquidity and Cash Flow Towergate's liquidity remains under pressure despite the sale of Hayward Aviation for GBP27m. Whilst this will improve Towergate's immediate liquidity position, Fitch believes that further management actions will still be required to ensure the company can meet its financial obligations, including GBP31m of interest payments, falling due in 1Q15. Poor Operating Performance Towergate's organic operating performance continues to decline. Fitch expects the challenging pricing environment in the UK non-life insurance market to prevail and also believes that the transformation plan is having a more negative effect on profitability than expected. Therefore, Fitch does not expect any improvement in Towergate's operating performance in the medium term. Unsustainable Leverage Fitch calculated funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage is expected to increase above 10x as a result of the continuing deterioration in organic performance and the uncertainty over the benefits of the transformation plan. Fitch does not forecast any meaningful improvement in leverage over the medium term. Further Material Uncertainty Should the current investigations by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) result in a material negative cash impact for the group, cash flow and liquidity will come under further pressure. Approaches to Buy the Group As previously announced, Towergate has received approaches from parties interested in potentially acquiring the group. Subsequently the company has also invited senior bondholders to make an acquisition bid in exchange for writing off debt. These discussions have not been factored into the rating action taken today as they are still in the early stages of development. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch believes there is a high probability of some form of debt restructuring in 2015. Any positive rating action would follow improved liquidity through a combination of improved operational efficiencies, asset sales or equity injections from a current or third party. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts (Insurance) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Ltd. 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ishani Goonasekera (Leveraged Finance) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1509 Committee Chair Edward Eyerman (Corporates) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1359 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.