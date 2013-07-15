(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded and withdrawn TS Co.mit One GmbH, as follows:

EUR5.91m class E secured notes (ISIN: XS0261662174): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) of 'RE0%'; withdrawn EUR4.96m class F secured notes (ISIN: XS0261662257): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; assigned 'RE0%'; withdrawn

The downgrade of the ratings to 'Dsf' and the RE0% reflect the fact that both classes of notes were not fully repaid by their legal final maturity on 28 June 2013. Hence the noteholders will not receive any additional payments.

Fitch regards these notes as defaulted due to their failure to make principal payments in full by their legal final maturity. The withdrawal of the ratings follows the tranches' default.