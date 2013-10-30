Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tunisia - Rating Action ReportLONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Tunisia's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB+'
and local
currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on both IDRs are
Negative. Fitch
has also affirmed Tunisia's Short-term rating at 'B' and
downgraded the Country
Ceiling to 'BB' from 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Tunisia's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers and
their relative weights:
High
- The political transition has been further delayed and
uncertainty over the
ultimate success of the process has increased. The
assassinations of two
opposition leaders in February and July 2013 triggered a
political crisis,
paralysing decision making and delaying the political
transition. Attacks and
killings by terrorist groups have gained momentum in recent
months, worsening
security and stability.
- The presidential and parliamentary elections initially
expected in 2013 have
been postponed. The outcome of negotiations between the
government and
opposition parties to form an interim government, which started
in late October,
remains uncertain. Elections are unlikely to take place any
sooner than H214.
Downside risks such as further delays in the political process
or escalation in
protests and violence are material. In addition, elections are
no guarantee of
future stability amid risk of social and political
fragmentation.
Medium
- Delays in the political transition are damaging economic
growth prospects for
2013 and 2014. Fitch has revised down its real GDP growth
projections to 2.8% in
2013 and 3% in 2014, while inflation has risen and is expected
to reach 6% on
average in 2013.
- Fitch expects the current account deficit to remain high at
8.1% of GDP in
2013 and 7.7% in 2014. Net external debt is rising,
international reserves are
under pressure and the dinar has started depreciating. The
signature and
disbursement of a USD1.75bn standby agreement with the IMF in
June 2013 offers
some relief in 2013-2014, if the programme remains on track.
- The budget deficit will overshoot the budget target in 2013
and is likely to
exceed 7% of GDP. Fitch expects the authorities to opt for
modest fiscal
consolidation in 2014 and for government debt to rise moderately
to around 50%
of GDP by end-2014, somewhat higher than its rating peers. With
around 60% of
government debt foreign currency-denominated, public finances
are exposed to
balance of payment shocks.
- The banking sector is weak, with high exposure to impaired
loans, particularly
in the tourism sector, and will require recapitalisation by the
public sector in
coming years.
- The authorities' budget and external financing flexibility has
narrowed, as
official lending, which has been the main source of financing
since 2011, will
gradually recede.
Tunisia's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
- Governance and development indicators, including GDP per
capita and human
development index, are in line with 'BB' rated peers.
- Tunisia has a history of resilience to external and domestic
shocks.
Volatility of real GDP growth, inflation and fiscal revenues
still compares
favourably with peers despite the 2011 recession.
- Private external borrowing and external short-term debt are
moderate, limiting
the risk of sudden outflows of hot money. External debt service
also compares
favourably with peers given the large share of official debt.
The debt service
record is clean.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a further downgrade of the rating:
- An intensification in the political crisis, for example
leading to heightened
violence and political fragmentation.
- A failure to reduce significantly the budget and current
account deficits or
heightened uncertainty over deficit financing options.
- Material recapitalisation needs of the banking sector or
state-owned
enterprises.
The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include:
- An easing of political and social tensions and improved
confidence in the
success of the transition process, for example related to the
peaceful
organisation of elections and formation of a legitimate
government.
- A demonstrated gradual unwinding of macroeconomic imbalances,
illustrated by a
reduction of budget and current account deficits, and improved
growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions:
Fitch assumes that progress towards political transition
continues without a
breakdown in the process or widespread violence, even if
progress is uneven and
amid continuing political and social tensions.
Fitch assumes that official creditors will remain supportive of
Tunisia in
coming years. In particular, Fitch assumes that the IMF standby
agreement agreed
on in June 2013 will be fully disbursed, financing a large share
of Tunisia's
public and external financing needs in 2014.
Fitch also assumes that the current authorities or the future
government will
not repudiate external public debt contracted under the former
regime on grounds
of illegitimacy.
