(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
UBI Banca's (UBI)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and
its Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. The Outlook is Negative. A
full list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
UBI's ratings were downgraded because Fitch believes that even
if the bank
achieves its targeted reduction of non-performing loans (NPLs),
capitalisation
will remain burdened by a high level of unreserved NPLs, which
the bank expects
to remain at a high 80% of tangible equity by 2020, in the
absence of any NPL
sale. The high level of unreserved impaired loans exposes the
bank to changes in
the valuation of the collateral for these loans, and the bank is
therefore
highly vulnerable to a further deterioration of the Italian
operating
environment. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that a
further
deterioration in Italy's economic environment would make
reaching the bank's
targets under its strategic plan more difficult, which would put
capitalisation
under pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UBI's Long-Term IDR is driven by its VR, which reflects the
bank's weak asset
quality, only acceptable capitalisation, and modest performance.
The VR also
reflects the bank's respectable domestic franchise as a
second-tier bank,
particularly in northern Italy, and adequate funding and
liquidity.
The quality of UBI's loan portfolio with a 14% gross impaired
loan ratio at
end-2016 is weak compared to international banks, but it
compares favourably
with domestic peers. UBI reported EUR12.5bn of gross impaired
loans at end-2016,
which it intends to reduce by a moderate EUR1.5bn by end-2020.
In Fitch's
opinion, the bank's plans are not sufficiently ambitious to
strengthen the
quality of its loan portfolio to become more in line with the
averages in other
western European countries. UBI increased the coverage of
impaired loans to
about 41% at end-2016 in order to bring it closer to domestic
and international
peers, but unreserved impaired loans remain high. The bank
relies on collateral,
often in the form of real estate, which is illiquid. Because of
the lengthy
recovery times in Italy, the bank to date has not been able to
reduce its
impaired loans meaningfully.
UBI's end-2016 regulatory capital ratios were only acceptable.
The bank reported
a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 11.2% and a leverage ratio of
5.62%, both of which
are well above regulatory requirements. Fitch's assessment of
the bank's
capitalisation incorporates our view that capital is at risk
from unreserved
impaired loans. We expect UBI's regulatory capital ratios to
strengthen
moderately over the next three years as the ratios should
benefit from the
badwill release from the acquisition of three small bridge banks
created
following a resolution process in late 2015, a EUR400m planned
capital increase
and tax benefits.
UBI's profitability has been highly sensitive to the economic
and interest-rate
cycle, and we believe that earnings remain vulnerable to any
further
deterioration in the domestic operating environment. However,
operating profit
should over the coming three years gradually benefit from cost
savings and from
a greater focus on fee-generating wealth management businesses.
Restructuring
costs and loan impairment charges related to its strategic plan
were booked in
1H16, which affected 2016 earnings but should not be repeated in
2017.
Customer funding is stable at 70% of total funding. The bank's
liquidity is
acceptable and debt maturities manageable.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide
a framework for
resolving banks that require senior creditors participating in
losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt issued by the bank is one notch lower than
UBI's VR to
reflect the below-average recovery prospects for the notes given
their
subordinated nature. No additional notching was applied for
incremental
non-performance risk as the write-down of the notes will only
occur only after
the point of non-viability is reached and there is no prior
coupon flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that UBI's ratings
could be
downgraded if a further weakening of the Italian economic
environment makes it
more difficult for the bank to reduce its net impaired loans as
this would
affect Fitch's calculation of the bank's capitalisation. The
ratings are also
sensitive to UBI's ability to reach its targeted reduction of
gross and net
impaired loans. An upgrade of UBI's ratings would require asset
quality
improvements that are significantly above the bank's targets and
a structural
improvement in profitability.
UBI's ratings are also sensitive to a further weakening in
earnings generation,
which could lead to a downgrade if it puts capital under further
pressure.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same factors
that affect the
bank's VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in
notching, which
could be triggered if Fitch reassesses the notes' loss severity
or incremental
non-performance risk.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF are
contingent on a positive
change in the sovereign's propensity to support UBI. While not
impossible, this
is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): long-term rating
downgraded to 'BBB-'
from "BBB", short-term rating affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt: long-term rating downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
