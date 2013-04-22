(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Lloyds TSB Bank plc's (LTSB), Abbey National Treasury Services's (ANTS), Barclays Bank plc's (Barclays), Northern Rock Asset Management's (NRAM) and Bradford & Bingley's (B&B) programme and/or notes issued with the guarantee of the UK sovereign to 'AA+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Short-term programme ratings are not affected by this rating action. No other UK bank rating is affected by this rating action, a full list of which is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects the downgrade of the UK sovereign long-term rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA'/RWN (see "Fitch Downgrades United Kingdom to 'AA+'; Outlook Stable" dated 19 April 2013 available on www.fitchratings.com) RATING SENSITIVITIES The senior unsecured guaranteed debt issued by these entities is sensitive to any change in the UK sovereign rating. In the case of the NLGS Fitch believes that timely payment will be made on any guaranteed liabilities because of the high strategic importance of this scheme to the UK government as it is intended to facilitate access to cheaper financing for small businesses. In the case of NRAM and B&B, the rating is also sensitive to any material changes to the conditions of the guarantee granted by the UK government to these banks' senior debt. The rating actions are as follows: Abbey National Treasury Services GBP1bn guaranteed programme: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN Barclays Bank plc GBP1.5bn notes issued with NLGS guarantee, XS0768454844: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN Lloyds TSB Bank plc GBP6bn guaranteed programme: ' downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN GBP1.4bn senior long-term notes issued with NLGS guarantee, XS0778434000: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN Northern Rock (Asset Management) Senior long-term guaranteed notes, XS0209776714; XS0254697807; XS0203310973; XS0215699686; XS0204375371; XS0101368818; XS0307941764; XS0220474695,: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN Bradford & Bingley Senior long-term guaranteed notes, XS0210889605; XS0201827929; XS0318465795: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA', removed from RWN Contact: Primary Analyst (Barclays) Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1 20123 Milan Primary Lloyds (LTSB) Denzil de Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (NRAM, B&B and ANTS), Secondary Analyst (Lloyds TSB) Claudia Nelson Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (Barclays) Matthew Clark Director +44 20 3530 1225 Secondary Analyst (ANTS) Natalia Shakhina Analyst +44 20 3530 1577 Secondary Analyst (NRAM and B&B) Chris Keeling Analyst +44 20 3530 1494 Committee Chairperson Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1083 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.