(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ukraine's
Long-term local
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-' and
affirmed its
Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'CCC'.
The issue ratings on Ukraine's senior unsecured local currency
bonds were
downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' while the senior unsecured foreign
currency bonds
were affirmed at 'CCC'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'CCC' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following factors and their relative
weights:
HIGH
Ukraine is part-way through a political transition that began in
February when
popular protests ousted former president Viktor Yanukovych. A
new administration
has signed a stand-by arrangement with the IMF and embarked on a
programme of
economic reforms. Polls indicate new elections in October could
lead to stronger
parliamentary backing for this programme, but economic and
political risks could
derail it.
The government has been fighting separatists in the eastern
regions of Donetsk
and Luhansk beginning in April, leaving over 2,000 dead and
hundreds of
thousands displaced. Although the government has recaptured
territory from the
rebels, conflict may persist or intensify, delaying economic
revival and
damaging productive assets.
Instability in the east and disputes with Russia are affecting
the economy.
Fitch forecasts real GDP to shrink at least 6.5% in 2014, much
worse than the
agency had expected in February, and assumes zero growth in 2015
and 2016.
Exports to Russia, the largest export market and source of
energy imports,
plunged 24% in 1H14. Gazprom cut gas supplies to Ukraine in June
amid a payment
dispute. Energy shortages are a risk.
Government solvency has deteriorated. The consolidated fiscal
deficit, including
losses of Naftogaz, the state energy company, will reach 10% of
GDP in 2014. The
government aims to cut this to 6% of GDP in 2015. Direct and
guaranteed debt
will surpass 65% of GDP in 2014 - above the level envisaged in
the IMF programme
- but could stabilise in 2015 if energy subsidies are reduced as
planned.
Refinancing sovereign debt remains a challenge.
The reserves position remains fragile and only public
foreign-currency borrowing
under the IMF programme stands in the way of a renewed external
financing crisis
and probable default. The hryvnia has depreciated more than 37%
against the USD
since end-2013, leading to a sharp external adjustment. Fitch
expects the
current account deficit to narrow to less than 5% of GDP in 2014
from 9% in
2013, following currency depreciation and a sharp fall in
imports.
MEDIUM
Currency depreciation, recession and conflict in the
economically important east
of the country will have damaged the banking system's asset
quality. The
government has budgeted up to UAH30bn (1.5% of GDP) to support
state banks,
private banks and the deposit guarantee fund. Fitch believes
eventual
recapitalisation needs could be higher. Bank deposits fell
sharply in 1Q14 but
have since stabilised. The National Bank of Ukraine has provided
greater
liquidity to banks, and has begun to close down weaker
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively,
result in a
downgrade:
-Intensification of political and/or economic stress,
potentially leading to a
default on government debt
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, could
result in an
upgrade:
-Improvement in political stability
-Progress in implementing economic policy agenda agreed with the
IMF
-Improvement in external liquidity
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Ukraine continues to receive disbursements from the IMF and
retains support from
the EU and other multilateral organisations.
Ukraine avoids a full-scale invasion.
Contact:
Charles Seville
Director
+44 20 3530 1048
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Ukraine - Rating
Action Report
here
Country Ceilings
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.