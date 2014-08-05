(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ukraine-based agricultural producer Mriya Agro Holding Public Limited's (Mriya) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC'. A full list of rating actions is available below. The downgrade reflects substantial uncertainties related to Mriya's announced balance sheet restructuring plans. The absence of information regarding the magnitude of Mriya's failure to make interest and amortisation payments on certain of its debt obligations and hence the likelihood that cross-default could be triggered earlier than expected, adds even more uncertainty. In line with Fitch's Global Cross-Sector Criteria on 'Distressed Debt Exchange' dated June 30, 2014, the downgrade reflects a probability that the bond restructuring could lead to a material reduction in the contractual terms against the original terms for the rated bonds. The final terms that will be offered to bondholders following the review of the group's business and financial position will be a key driver of the ratings. While liquidity post restructuring would be another factor determining the direction of the ratings, at present we assess the likelihood of a debt restructuring aligned with our definition of a distressed debt exchange (DDE) as inevitable based on the information available to us. KEY RATING DRIVERS Uncertainty over Restructuring Negotiation On 1 August 2014 Mriya announced its intention to start negotiations with its creditors on a potential debt restructuring. Currently Mriya, together with its financial advisers, is reviewing the company's financial position and its business plan. The timeframe of any potential proposals and restructuring options to the company's lenders are uncertain. Mriya's next bond coupon payment on 30 September 2014 is therefore highly uncertain while a restructuring event entailing losses to existing lenders seems inevitable. Liquidity Shortage Liquidity issue remains one of the major risks for Mriya as the group is highly dependent, as a farming company, on the availability of working capital financing. We estimate that seasonal working capital movements intra-year absorb at least 50% of annual EBITDA (in excess of USD100m). Although Mriya has managed to finance its spring sowing campaign, the harvesting season and the upcoming sowing of winter crops require additional financing, which is of limited availability given the current economic environment in Ukraine. The ability to finance swings in working capital with internally generated cash flows has been impaired by a recent drop in soft commodity prices. Nevertheless, the high marketability of inventories, once the harvesting is complete in 4Q, can support the group's liquidity in case of need. Operations under Pressure Liquidity shortage may also put pressure on Mriya's operations, in particular the upcoming winter sowing campaign, which can be reduced in volumes or even cancelled due to insufficient working capital financing. If commodity prices remain at the currently low levels, and input costs including seeds, fuel, fertilisers continue to be on the rise (affected by the hryvnia devaluation) we would expect a substantial decline in EBITDA in 2014-15 relative to our previous forecasts. High Leverage Due to the challenging operating environment and limited availability of external funding, Mriya has substantially scaled back its capex for 2014. However, worsened operating performance is likely to result in marginal or even negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2014, leading to an increase in funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage to up to 5x (4.3x in 2013). High but Volatile Margins Due to the lack of integration towards logistics and trading, Mriya's profit margins are more volatile and heavily depend on grain price fluctuations. The recent drop in commodity prices, combined with the difficult operating and financing environment in Ukraine, has resulted in a serious challenge to Mriya's business model. The high risk nature of a purely farming business, together with an inability to hedge against soft commodity price volatility and limited access to working capital financing in Ukraine, will remain a major constraint on Mriya's ratings. Average Recoveries Post Default In line with our "Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers" we continue to expect average recovery prospects for Mriya's bondholders (capped by the Ukrainian jurisdiction) under the going-concern restructuring approach. Mriya's operations are based on Ukraine's most productive land in the country, supported by substantial storage capacity (newly constructed silos) and highly marketable inventories. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - A successful DDE offer, which will lead to a downgrade of the Long-term IDR to 'RD' (Restricted Default) on settlement - Bankruptcy filings, administration, receivership, liquidation or other formal winding-up procedure, which could lead to a downgrade of the Long-term IDR to 'D' (Default) Positive: A positive rating action from the current level of 'C' is unlikely. However Fitch would assign new ratings post DDE based on the issuer's post-exchange capital structure, risk profile and prospects. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B-' Short-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'C'/Recovery Rating of 'RR4' from 'CCC'/'RR4' National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'C(ukr)' from 'AA-(ukr)'. Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC' Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B-' Short-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'C'/Recovery Rating of 'RR4' from 'CCC'/'RR4' National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'C(ukr)' from 'AA-(ukr)'. 