(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Bulgaria-based Unionbank
EAD's (formerly MKB Unionbank EAD) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'BB-' from 'BBB+', its Support Rating to '3' from '2' and its
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'b-' from 'b+'. At the same time, Fitch has removed
Unionbank's IDRs and
Support Rating from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned a
Stable Outlook to
its Long-term IDR. A full list of rating actions is provided at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the sale of a 100% stake in Unionbank
held by
Hungary's MKB Bank Zrt (Support Rating 2 on RWN) to First
Investment Bank
(FIBank; BB-/Stable/b-), which was completed on 10 October 2013
after the
required regulatory approvals have been obtained. A legal merger
with Unionbank
is expected to be accomplished within one year. Unionbank's
former ultimate
parent was Bayerische Landesbank (A+/Stable) of Germany.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating and VR
The equalisation of Unionbank's IDRs with that of FIBank
reflects the planned
merger of both institutions and Fitch's assumption that, prior
to the merger,
potential state support for FIBank would likely flow through to
Unionbank, which
Fitch believes is a core subsidiary to its new owner. The agency
has also
considered the national regulator's support for the transaction.
FIBank's
Long-term IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'BB-', reflecting
Fitch's view of the bank's systemic importance and therefore
potential support
available from the Bulgarian sovereign.
The downgrade of Unionbank's VR and its equalisation with
FIBank's VR reflects
effective control of Unionbank by FIBank at management and
supervisory board
level, and Fitch's view of high contagion risks from the
lower-rated new parent.
In Fitch's view potential contagion channels include corporate
governance and
risk management standards. Customer deposit outflows at
Unionbank have been
limited since the announcement of the acquisition and in any
case would likely
be offset by parent bank support.
Fitch's assessment of Unionbank's stand-alone profile considers
its modest
capitalisation in light of high credit risks embedded in its
loan book, weak
internal capital generation, and significant exposure to
wholesale funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating and VR
Unionbank's ratings are likely to be affirmed and withdrawn
following the merger
with FIBank. If, contrary to Fitch's expectations, a merger does
not take place,
Unionbank's ratings are likely to remain closely tied to those
of FIBank given
the already high management integration and that the parent and
the subsidiary
operate in the same jurisdiction.
Fitch does not yet have sufficient information on the
acquisition (in particular
its price) to assess the impact on FIBank. However, as noted in
the agency's
commentary of 23 August, it is unlikely that the transaction
will result in a
change in the bank's VR.
FIBank's, and hence Unionbank's, IDRs depend on potential
support from the
Bulgarian authorities. In Fitch's view, there is a clear
intention to ultimately
reduce state support for systemically important banks in Europe,
which might
result in Fitch revising banks' SRFs downwards. The timing and
degree of any
change would depend on jurisdiction-specific developments. If
the agency changes
its view on the propensity of the Bulgarian authorities to
provide support to
FIBank, this would lead to downward pressure on its IDRs,
Support Rating and
SRF.
Fitch recently detailed its current thinking about sovereign
support for banks
in two special reports ('The Evolving Dynamics of Support for
Banks' and 'Bank
Support: Likely Rating Paths', both dated 11 September 2013).
Fitch has stated
that in cases where sovereign support is seen as weakening, any
rating actions
will most likely be preceded by Outlook revisions to IDRs,
potentially as soon
as Q413.
The rating actions are as follows:
Unionbank
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-'from 'BBB+'; off RWN, Stable
Outlook
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F2'; off RWN
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b+'
Support Rating downgraded to '3' from '2'; off RWN
This rating action commentary should be read in conjunction with
Fitch's
previous non-rating action commentary (see 'Fitch: No Immediate
Rating Actions
Following FIBank's Planned Acquisition of MKBU' dated 23 August
2013).
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance Criteria' dated
December 2012 and
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated August 2012
are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
