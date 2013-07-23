(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded URALSIB Bank's (UB) and its 100% subsidiary Uralsib Leasing Group's (ULG) Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlooks are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - UB'S IDRS, VR The downgrade of UB's Long-term IDR and Viability Rating (VR) reflects the further weakening of the bank's capitalisation as a result of losses and capital withdrawals by the shareholder, while there has been no meaningful progress with divestiture of significant non-core assets held on the balance sheet. On the positive side, liquidity remains adequate supported by the bank's ability to collect deposits through its wide branch network. In 2012, capitalisation was further undermined by the RUB3.2bn comprehensive loss, RUB1.1bn of distributions to shareholder and RUB1bn of charity contributions made on his behalf. A further RUB0.5bn dividend was declared in May 2013, which coupled with only modest profitability (1.3% annualised return on equity (ROE) in H113 regulatory accounts) suggests that the shareholder's approach remains the same and capitalisation is unlikely to strengthen in the medium term. Capitalisation remains burdened by the large holding of non-core assets and related party exposures, which cumulatively equal 1.4x of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) suggesting weak ability to absorb losses. These exposures include: - Real-estate investments (RUB22bn or 62% of FCC), some of which seems overvalued to Fitch and may require additional capital spending before they can be sold - RUB19bn (55% of FCC) indirect equity investment (held through mutual funds) for a 91% stake of the insurance company SG Uralsib (SGU). The fact that the company is not controlled by the bank's management allows it to not be consolidated in UB's IFRS accounts. The valuation is also on the high side considering a RUB15bn premium to the insurer's net assets. The bank has not been able to sell it at this price for a prolonged period of time, while in a forced sale scenario this may result in losses for the bank - RUB9bn (26% of FCC) of related-party loans, including RUB3.8bn to factoring business, RUB4bn to investment business (ultimate exposures not yet disclosed) and RUB1.2bn of loans to other businesses Regulatory capitalisation was also a modest 11.0% at the end-2012 (11.1% at end-H113). Fitch notes that RUB19bn equity investment in SGU (37% of regulatory capital) is not deducted from the bank's regulatory capital as it is structured through mutual funds (if it was a direct investment it would have been deducted). Also not deducted from regulatory capital is investment in ULG's RUB6.4bn convertible subordinated bonds (13% of regulatory capital). Although UB currently formally complies with Central Bank (CBR) regulations, there is a risk that regulatory treatment of these exposures could be changed, especially with the introduction of Basle III on 1 January 2014, requiring UB to either seek their forced sale and/or new capital. UB's core performance has been undermined by high operating costs at 94% of gross revenues for 2012, the highest level among Russian banks rated 'B' and higher by Fitch. Significant profitability improvement is not expected in the medium-term, as the bank has been slow in cutting costs, and the share of relatively high-margin retail lending, although it is growing rapidly, is moderate. Impairment charges totalled RUB6.4bn in 2012 (mainly relating to corporate loans) wiping out the modest RUB1.5bn pre-impairment profit and eating into capital. Further reserves might be needed as corporate non-performing (NPLs; 90+ days overdue) and restructured loans of, respectively, 10.7% and 4.0%, at end-2012 were cumulatively around 70% covered by reserves. There is also a large RUB7bn (3.7% of gross corporate loans) worked-out leasing exposure (booked in ULG) with prices for the underlying leased assets being highly susceptible to potential market stress. Retail NPLs made up 7% of retail gross loans at end-2012, but were adequately reserved. However, recent expansion in the unsecured retail space may expose the bank to higher retail impairment charges, while moderate interest rates compared to peers provide limited safety buffer. UB's ratings continue to consider positively the bank's solid deposit collection capability based on the nationwide branch network and moderate single-name concentrations of the third-party business. The recently steady deposit growth has underpinned a reasonable liquidity cushion with around RUB70bn of highly liquid assets (cash and interbank deposits up to three months) held by UB at end-H113. Additionally about RUB20bn could be sourced from a repo of eligible securities with the CBR and RUB6bn from a securitisation of mortgage loans. RATING SENSITIVITIES - UB'S IDRS, VR The Negative Outlook indicates the prevailing risks of further capital erosion as a result of weak core performance, potential downward adjustments to some of the asset valuations and capital withdrawals. Ratings could stabilise at the current level should there be an improvement of core profitability and capital quality as a result of divesting non-core and related party assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Bank Uralsib's '4' Support Rating and 'B' Support Rating Floor reflect the moderate probability of government support, given the bank's nationwide presence and significant deposit franchise. The ratings could be downgraded if state support fails to be made available in case of a marked deterioration of the bank's credit profile. The Support Rating could be upgraded if Uralsib becomes owned by a high-rated entity. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ULG'S IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING ULG's IDRs are aligned with those of UB and would likely to move simultaneously with the parent's ratings. ULG's '4' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that UB would have a high propensity to support ULG, if needed, due to 100% ownership, high reputational risks for the bank of its subsidiary's potential default, significant operational integration in terms of management and funding. Fitch could start notching ULG's ratings from UB's if the latter's ability to provide timely support to the leasing subsidiary deteriorates significantly as a result of weakened financial standing and/or regulatory limitations. However, Fitch believes UB currently retains an adequate flexibility to provide support given ULG's relatively small size. 