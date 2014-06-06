(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based
Vedanta Resources Plc's (Vedanta) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB'
from 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded Vedanta's
senior unsecured ratings to 'BB-' from 'BB'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this commentary.
Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the ratings as Vedanta has chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Vedanta.
The downgrade follows a revision in the agency's approach in rating Vedanta and
resolves the Watch Negative that was placed on the rating on 15 May 2014. Fitch
has analysed Vedanta's financial profile based on proportionate debt and EBITDA
to better reflect the fragmented shareholding of Vedanta in its subsidiaries.
The fragmented shareholding restricts the level of Vedanta's access to the large
cash balances and future cash flows from the its key operating subsidiaries -
Cairn India Limited (CIL), Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) and Sesa Sterlite
Limited (SS).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Proportionate Consolidated Financial Profile: The financial profile of
Vedanta is weak relative to 'BB+' rated peers with proportionate leverage
(proportionate net debt/ proportionate EBITDA) of 5.5x as at end-March 2014.
Vedanta's consolidated net debt/ EBITDA of 1.8x does not capture the leakages of
cash to minority shareholders at its subsidiaries. Most of Vedanta's USD9bn of
cash is at HZL (USD4.3bn) and CIL (USD4bn). With Vedanta's effective holding of
only 37.8% and 34.3% respectively at these entities, the effective cash
available to Vedanta is likely to amount to only about one-third of the total
cash in the group. While the cash available to Vedanta by way of dividends is
limited, it does provide additional short-term liquidity to the group. The IDR
also factors in Vedanta's ability to access cash from SS without any leakages to
the extent of the inter-company loan receivables by Vedanta (amounting to
USD4.3bn as at 31 March 2014).
Weak Standalone Interest Cover: Vedanta's standalone interest cover (from
dividend and interest income) is expected to be weak at 0.72x as at end-March
2014. The interest on the inter-company loan receivables from SS and its
subsidiaries and dividends from SS are not adequate to meet the company's
interest obligations. The company meets its interest obligation from the
inter-company advances repaid by its group companies. This is likely to continue
over the next two financial years. However, this is counterbalanced by Vedanta's
access to unutilised bank lines of USD500m and access to cash by way of
dividends or intercompany loans and/or advances.
Adding to Stakes in Subsidiaries: Vedanta plans to acquire additional shares in
its subsidiaries HZL and BALCO Ltd. This follows the government of India's plan
to sell its shares in these entities through an auction. Acquiring the stakes
will remove the cash leakages from HZL and benefit the company in the long term,
although the increase in net debt by about USD4bn (as approved by the
shareholders) for the acquisition will mitigate any benefits in the near to
medium term. This is reflected in Fitch's expectation of improvement in
Vedanta's proportionate leverage to below 5x only in the financial year ending
March 2016 (FY16).
Regulatory Risks Continue: Vedanta continues to face regulatory challenges
primarily at its operations in India. Vedanta's copper and iron ore mining
operations improved during FY14 with commencement of its copper smelting
operations and iron ore mining at its Karnataka mines. In addition, the Indian
Supreme Court allowed Vedanta to start mining operations in Goa in April 2014.
However, Fitch expects the process for securing other regulatory approvals
relating to mining in Goa to continue impact the company in the near term. The
company's aluminium business continues to be constrained by the lack of captive
mining and pending approvals for use of the group's power project in Orissa for
its aluminium business.
Low Cost Position in Key Businesses: Vedanta will continue to benefit from its
strong market position, driven by long reserve life and low cost curves in some
of its key businesses. The company ranks in the lowest cost quartile in the
zinc, iron ore and oil businesses while it is in the second quartile of the cost
curve for aluminium.
Senior Unsecured Rating: Fitch has notched down the senior secured rating from
the IDR by one notch. The notching is in view of significant debt at Vedanta and
non-direct recourse to the profits and assets of the producing entities under
SS. Further the existence of significant prior ranking debt at Vedanta's
operational subsidiaries also limits the extent of access to the profits and
assets.
A full list of rating actions follows:
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable. Withdrawn
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Withdrawn
USD1.25bn senior unsecured bonds downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Withdrawn
USD1.65bn senior unsecured bonds downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Withdrawn
USD1.7bn senior unsecured bonds downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Withdrawn
USD180m senior unsecured loan facility downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Withdrawn
USD150m unsecured loan facility of Twinstar Holdings Ltd, Mauritius backed by an
unconditional, irrevocable guarantee from Vedanta downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
Withdrawn
USD170m senior unsecured loan facility of Valliant (Jersey) Limited backed by an
unconditional, irrevocable guarantee from Vedanta downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
Withdrawn
USD180m senior unsecured loan facility of Vedanta Finance (Jersey) Limited
backed by an unconditional, irrevocable guarantee from Vedanta downgraded to
'BB-' from 'BB'. Withdrawn