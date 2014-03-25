(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Venezuela's ratings as
follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B' from
'B+'; Outlook Negative;
--Senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds to 'B' from
'B+';
--Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'B+';
Fitch has affirmed the short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects heightened macroeconomic instability and
delays in the
implementation of policies to address rising inflation and
distortions in the
foreign exchange (FX) market and the deterioration in
Venezuela's external
accounts. The Negative Outlook signals that the lack of
sustained and coherent
policy adjustments could lead to further erosion in external
buffers,
macroeconomic and financial instability, and exacerbate the risk
of social
unrest given the high level of political polarization.
Macroeconomic instability has increased in Venezuela as
highlighted by spiraling
inflation and recessionary conditions in the economy. Growth has
declined
rapidly after the 2012 electoral year to 1.3% in 2013, down from
5.6% in 2012
with Fitch forecasting an economic contraction of 1% in 2014.
Inflation reached
52.7% by the end of 2013. The deterioration in macroeconomic
stability reflected
FX rationing, increasing shortages, increased state intervention
and rapid
growth in financing by the BCV to the non-financial public
sector. Divisions
within the government of President Nicolas Maduro and weak
political capital
have delayed necessary policy adjustments to address rising
macroeconomic
imbalances.
Heightened social unrest, most notably the ongoing wave of
demonstrations,
highlights the high degree of political polarization.
Additionally, continued
high inflation or shortages as well as increasing crime could
exacerbate
political instability. However, these developments do not
presently threaten the
main sources of FX for the economy.
The progressive reduction of the current account surplus and
deterioration of
the international reserves position amid high oil prices and
access to Chinese
funds highlight the underlying vulnerability of external
accounts. International
reserves dropped by USD8 billion to USD21.4 billion in 2013
reflecting lower
gold prices and continued transfers to the National Development
Fund (FONDEN).
Gold accounted for approximately 70% of international reserves
at the end of
2013. The sovereign is a net external debtor at 30% of current
external receipts
(CXR), while external liquidity has fallen below 100% in 2014,
significantly
below rating peers and increasing the country's vulnerability
given its high oil
dependence for fiscal revenues and exports.
The Maduro administration has recently put in place a new FX
policy framework
that could potentially increase exchange rate flexibility and
hence the average
depreciation of the VEF. While this development could help to
ease public sector
financing by the central bank, provide a greater flow of FX to
the economy and
rein in the depreciation in the black market, uncertainties
remain regarding the
regime's efficiency and credibility as well as the government's
willingness to
adjust monetary and fiscal policies.
Venezuela's central government deficit fell to an estimated 1.2%
of GDP in 2013
from 4.9% in 2012 driven by the 'devaluation windfall' and lower
than planned
expenditure execution in the early part of the year. Given
expenditure
pressures, the deficit could rise again in 2014 above 4% of GDP
and increase
further in 2015 in the run-up to elections for the National
Assembly. The
sovereign's debt burden remains below similarly rated peers at
31.5% of GDP.
This measure is reduced by use of the official exchange rate of
VEF6.3, but its
nominal growth has averaged a vertiginous 52% since 2009. The
wider public
sector is estimated to have a significantly larger deficit.
High oil prices and financing agreements with China mitigate
external financing
constraints. Venezuela has received a total of USD41 billion
from China through
Joint China Venezuela Fund (FCCV) and the China-Venezuela
Long-Term Financing
Agreement (FGLVP) since 2007. Sovereign amortizations are
manageable, averaging
1% of GDP in 2014-2015 with external debt repayments at 0.5% of
GDP. Moreover,
FX assets in government-managed funds (i.e. FONDEN, FCCV and
FGLVP), a captive
domestic market and government deposits mitigate imminent
financing risks.
Transparency of fiscal and external accounts, most notably the
management and
execution of extra-budgetary funds and public sector FX outside
international
reserves, remains weak. Moreover, there are no official figures
for the
consolidated public sector, and timely reporting of public
finances has faced
delays since 2011, thus posing limits to assess the overall
fiscal and external
strength of the sovereign. The official exchange rate is
overvalued and swells
the USD value of GDP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk factors that may,
individually or
collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings by up to one
notch:
--Further deterioration in Venezuela's external accounts and
international
reserves position;
--Increased external and fiscal financing constraints;
--Deepening of political instability that compromises
Venezuela's FX revenues
and results in further deterioration of Venezuela's policy
environment;
--A sustained decline in international oil prices;
Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate
developments with a
material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to
a rating
upgrade in the near term.
However, future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
stabilization of the Outlook include:
--Strengthening of Venezuela's external and fiscal buffers and
increased data
transparency;
--Improvements in the coherence and credibility of the
government's policy mix
to address macroeconomic distortions;
--Higher growth prospects in the context of improved
macroeconomic stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
--Fitch assumes that international oil prices will average
USD105 (Brent) in
2014 and USD100 in 2015;
--Notwithstanding increased social unrest in Venezuela, Fitch
considers that the
risk of social and political unrest leading to disruption in
oil-derived
revenues remains presently low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212 908 9165
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 1004
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Mosquera
Director
+1-212 908 9271
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 13, 2012;
--'Country Ceilings' dated Aug. 9, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.