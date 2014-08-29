(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Germany-based
life insurer VOLKSWOHL BUND LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G.'s (VBL)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that VBL's capital
position will
gradually decline because of persistently low bond yields. VBL
has reported
strong new business in the annuity line in recent years, which
has led to a much
greater increase in the duration of its liabilities than for
peers. As a
consequence, VBL's duration gap is larger than peers' and leads
to a higher
reinvestment risk for the insurer. In Fitch's opinion, growth in
VBL's capital
resources will not keep pace with the growth of the business.
VBL's business has
grown fairly fast in recent years, with asset growth averaging
more than 10%
annually in recent years, exacerbating the effects of low
yields.
Although VBL has, until now, been able to maintain its
capitalisation, it has
increased the credit risk in its fixed-income portfolio to boost
its investment
yield. The Fitch-calculated "risky asset ratio" for VBL has
worsened in recent
years from being in the 'AAA' category to being in the 'A'
category, although
Fitch expects the ratio to stabilise.
Furthermore, the reform of the German life insurance market
(Lebensversicherungsreformgesetz, LVRG) and the introduction of
Solvency II have
led to additional costs for German life insurers.
As a result of all these factors, Fitch believes that VBL's
capitalisation is
likely to decline, as the challenges will limit growth in
capital resources
while policyholders' liabilities and related assets will almost
certainly
continue to grow significantly.
The rating reflects VBL's still-strong capitalisation, its
business position
within the independent financial advisor (IFA) and sales
organisation markets,
and sound expense ratios. Negative rating drivers are its
exposure to the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers and its
limited
geographical diversification; VBL operates solely in Germany.
Measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves, VBL's available
life funds were
stable at 8.3% at end-2013. Fitch estimates that this ratio for
the German life
market as a whole decreased to 7.4% at end-2013 from 7.7% at
end-2012. VBL's
capitalisation remained strong at end-2013, on the basis of
Fitch's
risk-adjusted assessment, as did the regulatory group solvency
ratio, which
decreased only slightly to 216% (end-2012: 218%). Fitch expects
that VBL's group
solvency ratio will decline in 2014 but remain above 180%.
Expense and mortality profits have been consistently strong. In
2013, VBL's
administration expense ratio was 2% and its acquisition expense
ratio was 4.8%,
which were better than the market averages of 2.3% and 5.1%,
respectively. Fitch
expects VBL's expense ratios to remain better than the market
average in 2014.
VBL is the holding company of the VOLKSWOHL BUND group (VBG). It
has the legal
form of a mutual and is VBG's most important operating entity,
with total assets
of EUR10.6bn, equating to 99% of the group's total, at end-2013.
The company
focuses on life insurance for private customers and small- and
medium-sized
enterprises in Germany. VBG generated gross written premium of
EUR1.4bn in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near to medium term,
given the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a deteriorated
capital position with
a solvency margin below 170%, and a significant decline in the
company's market
position.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.