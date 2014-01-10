(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of JSC VTB Bank (VTB) and six of its
subsidiaries to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks on these ratings are Stable.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed the 'BBB' Long-term
IDRs of Sberbank
of Russia (Sberbank) and Vnesheconombank (VEB) with Stable
Outlooks. A full list
of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VTB'S IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR, DEBT
RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATING
The downgrade of VTB's ratings reflects Fitch's view of a
marginally lower
probability of government support for the bank. This view is
based on (i) the
bank's limited policy role (compared with VEB) and more moderate
systemic
importance (relative to Sberbank); (ii) the bank's reduced (to
60.9%) government
ownership and plans for further privatisation, subject to market
conditions;
(iii) potential support 'fatigue' with respect to VTB following
substantial
assistance provided to the bank in recent years, and the tail
risk of
significant losses at the bank given weaknesses in corporate
governance and
sometimes aggressive risk management; and (iv) the authorities'
recent track
record of only limited and rather slow support even to
state-owned banks with
clearly defined policy roles, namely Russian Agricultural Bank
(BBB-/Stable) and
VEB.
At the same time, VTB's IDRs continue to be underpinned by
Fitch's view of the
high probability of government support, in case of need, given
(i) the bank's
still majority state ownership; (ii) its high systemic
importance; and (iii) the
track record of capital and funding support to date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SBERBANK'S AND VEB'S IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS, DEBT RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The 'BBB' Long-term IDRs of Sberbank and VEB are at the same
level as those of
the sovereign, and are underpinned by Fitch's view of a very
high probability of
support from the Russian authorities, in case of need. This view
is based on (i)
the current majority state ownership of these banks (50%+1 share
in Sberbank;
100% of VEB); (ii) the exceptionally high systemic importance of
Sberbank
(accounted for 29% of system assets and 45% of retail deposits
at end-11M13) and
VEB's policy role as a development bank; (iii) the track record
of capital and
funding support; and (iv) the close association between the
authorities and the
two banks.
Furthermore, Sberbank's Long-term IDR is currently driven by
Fitch's view of the
bank's standalone strength, reflected in its 'bbb' Viability
Rating (VR), and so
would not come under downward pressure even if Fitch lowers its
expectation of
government support for the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL THREE BANKS' IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS, DEBT RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The three banks' Long-term IDRs would likely be upgraded or
downgraded in case
of similar rating action on the Russian sovereign. However, this
is not expected
in the near term given the Stable Outlook on the sovereign
ratings.
The Support Rating Floors of Sberbank and VTB, and hence also
the Long-term IDRs
of VTB, could come under downward pressure in case of (i) a
further reduction of
government ownership in the banks, to below 50%; and (ii)
introduction of a bank
resolution framework in Russia which provides for statutory
bail-in of senior
creditors. However, Fitch does not expect significant progress
with the banks'
privatisation or a resolution framework in the near term.
Sberbank's Long-term
IDR would only be downgraded if both its Support Rating Floor
and its VR are
downgraded.
The recent delays with provision of support to VEB are unlikely
to result in
negative action on the bank's ratings, given its policy role and
exceptionally
close ties with the government. However, an extended failure to
provide support
in the face of clear solvency problems, coupled with any
statements from
government officials expressing doubt as to the desirability of
support, could
result in downward rating pressure.
KEY DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SBERBANK'S VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of Sberbank's 'bbb' VR reflects it dominant
market position,
stable deposit base, currently strong performance and solid
liquidity position.
The rating also takes into account the bank's strong asset
quality and adequate
capitalisation.
An upgrade of Sberbank's VR would be contingent on an upgrade of
the Russian
Federation and continued strong financial metrics of the bank. A
downgrade of
the Russia sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of
Sberbank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VTB'S VIABILITY RATING
VTB's 'bb-' VR reflects a high level of credit risk in the
bank's corporate loan
book and other asset exposures, the weak quality of its
earnings, and weaknesses
in risk management and corporate governance. At the same time,
the rating also
reflects reduced near-term risks about the bank's capitalisation
after the SPO
in 2Q13 and considerable flexibility to upstream dividends and
liquidity from
the parent bank's better performing subsidiaries, in particular
VTB24. The VR is
also supported by the bank's broad franchise, currently
reasonable liquidity and
moderate refinancing risk.
Fitch has withdrawn VTB's VR as the bank has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY IDRS, SUPPORT
RATINGS, DEBT
RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings of five VTB bank subsidiaries - VTB24, Bank of
Moscow (BoM), VTB
Capital plc. (VTBC), VTB Bank Austria (VTBA) and VTB Bank
(France) SA (VTBF) -
and of the leasing subsidiaries of all three banks - Sberbank
Leasing, VTB
Leasing and VEB Leasing - are equalised with their parents,
reflecting their
ownership, high integration with parent institutions, the track
record of
support, common branding (except BoM) and generally
moderate/small size relative
to parents. The ratings are likely to be upgraded/downgraded in
case of similar
actions on the parent banks.
Fitch has withdrawn VTBC's ratings as the bank has chosen to
stop participating
in the rating process, as the rating of the issuer is no longer
considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage for VTBC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VTB24'S VIABILITY RATING
VTB24's 'bb' VR reflects the bank's tightly managed capital
position, resulting
from large dividend payments to VTB. However, the rating also
reflects its solid
retail franchise; still resilient, albeit somewhat deteriorated,
asset quality;
healthy profitability; strong liquidity; and limited wholesale
debt.
An upgrade of VTB24's VR would be contingent on an improvement
of the credit
profile of the broader group, resulting in lower contingent
risks for VTB24, as
well as continued strong performance of the bank's retail
business. Conversely,
VTB24's VR may be downgraded in case of marked asset quality
deterioration
and/or further erosion of VTB's credit profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BOM'S VIABILITY RATING
BoM's 'bb-' VR reflects the still high level of non-performing
loans on the
bank's balance sheet and a limited track record following its
bail-out by VTB in
2011. BOM's VR is closely tied to VTB's credit profile in light
of the rather
high fungibility of capital and liquidity between the two banks.
However, the VR
also takes into account the bank's solid capital and liquidity
positions
following its rescue in 2011, and currently reasonable
performance.
The VR could be downgraded if there is a marked weakening of
capitalisation
(including as a result of dividend payments to the parent) or of
asset quality.
The VR could be upgraded in case of improvements in the parent's
credit profile
and an extended track record of reasonable performance.
The rating actions are as follows:
VTB:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB';
Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from
'AAA(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by VTB Capital SA)
long-term
ratings: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: downgraded to
'AA+(rus)' from
'AAA(rus)'
Subordinated debt issued by VTB Capital SA: downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' and withdrawn
VTB24:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from
'AAA(rus)', Outlook
Stable Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Bank of Moscow (BoM):
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from
'AAA(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by BOM Capital PLC)
long-term
rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and to and 'BBB-(EXP)'
from 'BBB(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: downgraded to
'AA+(rus)' from
'AAA(rus)' and to 'AA+(rus)(EXP)' from 'AAA(rus)(EXP)'
Subordinated debt, issued by Kuznetski Capital S.A., long-term
rating:
downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
VTB Capital plc (VTBC):
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable,
rating withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3', rating
withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2', rating withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt long term rating: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB', rating
withdrawn
VTB Bank (Austria) (VTBA):
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
VTB Bank (France) SA. (VTBF)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
VTB Leasing
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB';
Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from
'AAA(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by VTB-Leasing
Finance) long-term
rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Sberbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by SB Capital S.A.)
long-term
ratings: affirmed at 'BBB' and 'BBB(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by SB Securities
S.A.) short-term
rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(rus)(EXP)'
Subordinated debt, issued by SB Capital S.A., long-term rating:
affirmed at
'BBB-'
Sberbank Leasing:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Vnesheconombank (VEB):
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by VEB Finance PLC)
long-term
rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
OJSC VEB-Leasing:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by VEB Leasing
Investment Ltd)
long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(rus)'
