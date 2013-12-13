(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Turkey-based
construction company Yuksel Insaat A.S.'s (YI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Fitch has also downgraded
YI's USD200m outstanding notes maturing in 2015 to 'CC' from 'CCC'.
The downgrade reflects uncertainties related to YI's on-going negotiations with
its bondholders. In line with Fitch's Global Cross-Sector Criteria on
'Distressed Debt Exchange' dated August 2, 2013, the downgrade also reflects a
probability that the bond restructuring could lead to a material reduction in
the contractual terms against the original terms to avoid going into default.
Fitch currently does not have enough details on the final terms offered to
bondholders, which will be a key driver for the ratings.
YI's liquidity has improved following the receipt of proceeds from the
Gebze-Izmir Highway stake sale. Although current liquidity is close to
historical levels, Fitch believes that liquidity post restructuring and/or
covenant adjustments would be another factor determining the direction of the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Uncertainty over Restructuring Negotiation
The negotiations with bondholders followed a breach of the 4:1 leverage bond
covenant in FY11 by incurring additional debt. The company took on additional
debt to finance a large highway project from the government. The bondholders
have not taken any legal action in response to the breach, but are instead
engaged with YI in bond restructuring negotiations.
Improved Cash Balances
Despite YI's improved cash position there is still uncertainty regarding YI's
liquidity, given that the negotiations are still on-going with the bondholders.
YI's management had previously stated that they would need at least USD30m of
cash at all time for their working capital needs. Therefore, the amount of
prepayment or covenant amendments will be critical for YI to be able to continue
their operations.
Operations under Pressure
During 2013 YI's profitability has decreased, but its order book is stable given
their well-established reputation within the region. Fitch expects operating
EBITDA margin for FY13 to be around 7%, falling behind our 8.7% previous
projections.
Libya Exposure
YI has already commenced construction works in Libya. Re-mobilisation of
Darnah-Imsaad and Sirt Ajdabiyah projects has started. YI expects to receive
amounts from some projects this month, and could also re-start some projects in
Libya. YI has received USD6m since the beginning of the year and is expecting an
additional USD2m this month.
Leading Turkish Construction Company
The ratings continue to reflect YI's position as one of the main construction
companies in Turkey, focusing on infrastructure construction contracts, mostly
for government entities across Turkey, and the Middle East and North African
region. YI is therefore well positioned to benefit from an expected growth in
energy demand, as well as from the need for infrastructure improvements across
many of its end-markets (notably in the Gulf region), where YI has a
well-established presence.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive
rating action include:
-Successful bondrestructuring of the bond with no material reduction in the
contractual terms against the original terms to avoid default.
-Continued asset disposals and/or capital injection from shareholders leading to
significant deleveraging and improvement of liquidity Future developments that may individually
or collectively lead to negative rating action include:
-Failure in restructuring negotiations, bond restructuring with material
reduction in the contractual terms against the original terms to avoid default.