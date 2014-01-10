(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Some public power agencies in California
could be financially pressured in 2014 by the drought's impact on hydropower
production, Fitch Ratings says. While the financial impact is expected to be
manageable, utilities with a greater reliance on hydroelectric generation may be
forced to use more expensive generation and purchased power to replace the
potential shortfall in hydropower output for the third year in a row. Eight of
the 14 Fitch-rated public power issuers receive between 10%-32% of their power
supply from hydroelectric resources according to Fitch's report, "California
Public Power Agencies," dated July 2013, available on Fitch's website at
www.fitchratings.com.
The fuel mix for in-state electricity generation in California has generally
shifted away from lower cost hydropower toward natural gas-fired resources
during below-average water years. In 2011 hydropower accounted for an
above-average 21.3% of in-state electricity generation. In 2012 hydropower
production decreased to just 13.8% under drier conditions. This corresponded
with an increase in natural gas-fired generation, which rose from 45.4% in 2011
to 61.1% in 2012. Figures are not yet available for 2013; however, the
contribution from hydropower is expected to remain relatively low based on
observed water levels.
Public power utilities in California have experienced prolonged periods of dry
water conditions before the current cycle and have undertaken measures to reduce
their vulnerability. These include improved rate design, the broader use of
automatic recovery mechanisms, the collection and use of rate stabilization
funds, and more conservative budgeting.
Although sufficient time remains for water conditions to return to more normal
levels in 2014, which has occurred in about half of water years that experienced
dry first quarters according to California Department of Water Resources, the
state is currently experiencing record low water conditions, with almost
one-third of the water year (Oct. 1-Sept. 30) passed.