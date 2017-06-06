(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) The decision by several governments,
including Saudi
Arabia and the UAE, to cut diplomatic and economic ties with
Qatar has no
immediate impact on Qatar's 'AA'/Stable sovereign rating, Fitch
Ratings says. If
the dispute persists, the economic and financial implications
for Qatar would be
more serious, but any potential rating impact would depend on
several factors,
including Qatar's policy response and the maintenance of broad
domestic
political stability.
The level of damage to the Qatari economy will depend on the
duration of the
dispute and the scope of measures that affect trade. Fitch
assumes that the
countries involved will seek to avoid a prolonged standoff with
the attendant
risks to Qatar's economy and regional stability. Qatar's very
large sovereign
net foreign asset position should allow it to manage temporary
macro-economic
disturbances.
Qatar's exports of natural gas to the UAE via the Dolphin gas
pipeline appear to
be unaffected and Qatar could redirect its gas exports along
international
shipping routes. The wholesale closure of borders and loss of
established import
routes, if sustained, will see inflation spike, for example
because most
foodstuffs are imported from or through Saudi Arabia. Large
infrastructure
projects may be delayed or their costs re-assessed if the supply
of construction
materials from the UAE is cut off. Prolonged economic isolation
would imperil
Qatar's efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons and become a
regional
services and manufacturing hub.
Qatar's tourism, trade and hospitality sectors would suffer from
a loss of
visitors from the Gulf, who make up almost half of total
visitors. Revenues of
state-owned Qatar Airways will drop because of lower regional
traffic and the
need to re-route and cancel flights as a result of airspace
closures. A general
weakening of economic sentiment could hit the retail and real
estate sectors.
Domestic demand would suffer from the emigration of nationals
from the countries
imposing sanctions.
Implications for the Qatar government's finances are unclear.
Like other sectors
of the economy, the government directly or indirectly imports a
large part of
the goods and services it needs, which could delay a return to
fiscal surpluses.
The government might also provide financial support to those
sectors of the
economy that are particularly affected. However, any cut-backs
to capital
spending would have a positive fiscal impact, and slowing growth
in itself would
have little revenue impact given the government's low tax base.
None of the measures announced so far has specifically targeted
Qatar's
financial sector. Fitch understands that of the non-resident
deposits in Qatar's
commercial banks (around 25% of the total), a sizeable portion
comes from Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. If there were a sudden
outflow of these
deposits, this might require a liquidity injection from the
central bank, and it
could put further pressure on bank funding costs and lead to a
further slowdown
of credit growth.
We believe that the potential political and economic
implications for Qatar, and
the desire of other GCC members not to completely alienate
Qatar, mean that both
sides will work towards a relatively swift resolution. But there
is considerable
uncertainty given the punitive nature of the actions announced
on Monday.
Tensions between Qatar and other GCC countries have surfaced in
the past. In
March 2014, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE withdrew their
ambassadors in a
dispute over Qatar's support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which
lasted eight
months.
As we noted when we affirmed Qatar's 'AA'/Stable sovereign
rating last
September, sovereign net foreign assets worth over 200% of GDP
mean that the
sovereign credit profile is highly resilient to external shocks.
As the
situation evolves, our assessment will focus on effects on the
sovereign's
external and fiscal deficits.
Contact:
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Jan Friederich
Senior Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9910
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
Qatar
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001