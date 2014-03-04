(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that despite
the pressure on
asset quality resulting in high loan impairment charges (LICs)
and ultimately
modest earnings reported for 2013, the main credit metrics of
the three largest
Dutch banks have remained resilient to the economic headwinds in
the
Netherlands. These have somewhat eased since 3Q13, but the
recovery is still
nascent and most of the main macroeconomic indicators have not
yet returned to
their long-term average.
Fitch believes that any reduction in LICs throughout 2014 shall
be only gradual
and modest, meaning that operating performance is likely to
remain subdued. The
agency forecasts that Dutch GDP will stagnate in 2014 and the
unemployment rate
will be on average 7.5% in 2014, up from an average of 6.7%
during 2013.
The strains from the domestic recession on banks' asset quality
and earnings
have proven more acute at ABN AMRO Bank NV and Rabobank Group
than at ING Bank
NV, a result of greater geographical diversification at the
latter. Rabobank's
earnings were affected by large 'one-off' items which overall
contributed
positively to the bank's net income.
Overall, income generation has remained resilient thanks to
wider net interest
margins backed by lending repricing and reduced interest paid on
retail savings.
The three banks have implemented cost savings programme to adapt
their cost base
to a 'new' environment with low economic growth and more
expensive regulatory
requirements. Similar to 2012, the banks paid the Dutch 'bank
tax' in 4Q13. 2014
will be hit by the 'SNS levy', a sector-wide EUR1bn contribution
to the bail-out
of SNS Bank NV in February 2013; each bank's share in the EUR1bn
total levy will
be proportional to its respective share of deposits protected by
the national
guarantee scheme (a fair reflection of retail savings market
shares).
Asset quality has been the main topic of the result
announcements given the
prolonged recession, rise in unemployment, historically high
numbers of
bankruptcies and further decrease in housing prices during 2013
in the
Netherlands. This adverse environment caused soaring LICs,
particularly in the
SME segment and, to a lesser extent, domestic residential
mortgages. The
performance of Dutch mortgages has deteriorated but their
quality remains solid
(90-day past due loans of around 1% at end-2013; arrears should
peak in 2014 in
Fitch's view). The ratio of impaired loans to total customer
loans at end-2013
remained moderate by international standards (just below 3% for
the three
banks), notably because of the banks' large portfolios of still
healthy
residential mortgages.
The highly cyclical commercial real estate (CRE) sector is still
distressed in
the Netherlands, and in 2013 the Dutch Central Bank (DNB)
conducted an in-depth
review of the banks' CRE portfolio, focusing on both qualitative
and
quantitative aspects. Detailed outcomes of the reviews have not
been made
public, but the three banks commented that the DNB considers the
level of
provisioning and risk-weighting as appropriate. LICs on CRE
exposures remained
material but reduced at ABN AMRO and ING Bank while they soared
at Rabobank.
The three large Dutch banks continue to report solid
capitalisation ('fully
loaded' Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio in the 10%-12%
range) which support
their ratings and access to the debt capital markets. The
capital ratios
benefited somewhat from the deleveraging undertaken by
households and companies.
Contracting loan books, combined with more cautious savings
behaviour, resulting
in higher retail deposits, contributed to improve the banks'
loan-to-deposits
ratios, reducing wholesale funding needs. The refinancing risk
caused by Dutch
banks' structural funding reliance on confidence-sensitive debt
capital markets
continues to be mitigated by cautious liquidity management and
Basel III
Liquidity Coverage Ratio which are now above 100% for the three
banks.
The tax regime of the 'Additional Tier 1' instruments has not
been decided yet
in the Netherlands; banks are not in the need to raise such
Basel III compliant
hybrid instruments in the short-term but by doing so, they would
strengthen
their 'fully-loaded' leverage ratios.
