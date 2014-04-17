(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Proposed amendments to the legislative framework for Dutch covered bonds would increase liquidity protection, Fitch Ratings says. The proposals would also provide a legal backstop for minimum overcollateralisation (OC) levels that would give additional protection for covered bond investors. If the provisions are enacted, we would not expect any ratings impact on the Dutch covered bond programmes, which already feature liquidity provision in line with our covered bond ratings criteria and OC commitments above the proposed floor.

The consultation also considers removing the rating limit of 'AA-' for new issuance, which has indirectly provided a minimum level of investor protection with regard to liquidity and OC management. Removing the rating limit would allow banks to issue new covered bonds from existing programmes even after lowering OC commitments to levels that would lead to covered bond downgrades. However, in practice, active issuers are likely to maintain rating and OC levels to maintain their investor base.

The Dutch Ministry of Finance's consultation paper proposes that a covered bond programme's liquid assets should cover interest obligations and other costs (such as swap expenses) due in the next six months. All Dutch programmes currently have a dynamic liquidity reserve fund in place covering interest payments and senior costs due in the next three months, which is in line with our criteria. The proposed requirement for six-month liquidity coverage would lead to higher liquidity reserves, although it is not yet clear how the liquidity requirement would be calculated.

Banks would also have to have enough liquidity to meet principal redemptions due in the next 12 months where there is no maturity extension or where the bond is extendible by less than 12 months. ABN Amro Bank N.V. and ING Bank N.V.'s programmes would be the only ones affected by this change, as they issue hard bullet covered bonds. We take comfort from the high short-term ratings threshold ('F1+') in place in these programmes' 12-month pre-maturity tests. Below this threshold, liquid assets must be posted to meet redemptions in the following 12 months.

If the implementation of the proposal meant that this liquidity reserve would be in place in all circumstances, even when the short-term rating is at or above the threshold, this would provide even more protection for the covered bonds. But the change is unlikely to affect the maximum uplift between the bank's rating and the covered bond rating.

The proposed minimum OC of 5% would be ratings neutral, as Fitch gives credit to the public commitments of the issuers to maintain OC at higher levels of between 15% and 33%. All programmes also have a minimum contractual level, ranging from 3% to 15%.

The proposals were published on 14 March and the consultation period closed on Friday 11 April.