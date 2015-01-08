(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Dutch Insurance Dashboard - 2015
Outlook
here
LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
dashboard on the Dutch
insurance sector, outlining its Negative Rating Outlook. This
reflects the Dutch
State's bailout of certain bancassurance groups in 2013, which
had a knock-on
adverse impact on their respective insurance operations.
Within the life sector the outlook is negative, reflecting
Fitch's expectations
that the issues faced by the sector in 2014 - such as negative
implications
arising from lower interest rates and a shrinking life market -
will get worse
in 2015. On the other hand, the Dutch non-life market has been
stable and
profitable since the financial crisis began in 2008. Although
there are signs of
deterioration of claims experience, the market is likely to
remain profitable in
2015.
The Dutch insurance market is mature, with one of the highest
penetration rates
in the world. The market is highly concentrated with limited
opportunities for
growth. Cost efficiency is a key driver of profitability and
sustainability of
business models, and Fitch expects that further significant
cost-cutting will be
implemented in 2015.
The 'Dutch Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook' is available at www.fitchratings.com
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Fitch will host its annual Insurance Roadshow in Amsterdam on 23 January 2015.
January 2015.
To register for this event, follow the link below:
here
