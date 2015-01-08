(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Dutch Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook here LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard on the Dutch insurance sector, outlining its Negative Rating Outlook. This reflects the Dutch State's bailout of certain bancassurance groups in 2013, which had a knock-on adverse impact on their respective insurance operations. Within the life sector the outlook is negative, reflecting Fitch's expectations that the issues faced by the sector in 2014 - such as negative implications arising from lower interest rates and a shrinking life market - will get worse in 2015. On the other hand, the Dutch non-life market has been stable and profitable since the financial crisis began in 2008. Although there are signs of deterioration of claims experience, the market is likely to remain profitable in 2015. The Dutch insurance market is mature, with one of the highest penetration rates in the world. The market is highly concentrated with limited opportunities for growth. Cost efficiency is a key driver of profitability and sustainability of business models, and Fitch expects that further significant cost-cutting will be implemented in 2015. The 'Dutch Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Fitch will host its annual Insurance Roadshow in Amsterdam on 23 January 2015. To register for this event, follow the link below: here Contacts: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Hugh Dixon Analyst +44 20 3530 1647 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.