Dec 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that cost efficiency will be a
key driver of Dutch insurers' profitability as they face a mature and highly
concentrated market at home with limited opportunities for growth.
In a new report published today, Fitch says the Dutch life insurance market has
declined sharply since 2007 as a consequence of tax changes allowing banks to
compete on equal terms with insurers in the savings market. The fall in demand
for life products, together with low interest rates, have hit profitability.
Fitch expects this trend of competitive pressure to continue in 2014, possibly
spurring further consolidation as the market shrinks. In response, Dutch
insurers should achieve further streamlining and optimisation of cost structures
in 2014.
The non-life market has been stable and profitable throughout the crisis, which
Fitch expects to continue into the new year. The health insurance market, which
is the largest in Europe, is making modest but stable profits, while insurers
compete on procurement costs. Barriers to entry are high due to the scale needed
to operate. Fitch therefore believes that the competitive landscape will not
change significantly in 2014.
The Dutch regulator has introduced Solvency 1.5, a solvency regime which
contains interim measures and gives the regulator more authority to limit
dividends to the holding company. From a credit perspective, this is a positive
development, although it is unlikely to lead to rating upgrades.
Overall Fitch expects the issues faced by the sector in 2013 will continue into
next year, without any significant changes. This drives the Stable Sector
Outlook for the Dutch insurance sector.
The rating Outlook for the Dutch insurance market remains Negative, reflecting
those on rated individual companies. The Negative Outlooks on company ratings
are largely driven by the Dutch State's bailout of certain bancassurance groups
which have had an adverse knock-on impact on their respective insurance
operations.
The report "2014 Outlook: Dutch Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Dutch Insurance
