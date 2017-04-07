(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Dutch life insurers' Solvency II ratios
are likely to
feel the biggest impact from the proposed cut to the ultimate
forward rate
(UFR), but the plan to gradually reduce the rate over several
years will give
firms time to bolster capital and offset the impact, Fitch
Ratings says. We do
not expect the UFR reduction to lead to any of the large Dutch
insurance groups'
Solvency II ratios falling below around 140%, the likely lower
boundary of their
desired operating range.
The UFR, currently 4.2%, is used to extrapolate the discount
curve for valuing
liabilities that have a long duration (over 20 years for euro
business and over
50 years for sterling). The European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions
Authority (EIOPA) said on Wednesday that the rate will
ultimately be cut to
3.65% under its new methodology, but that the reduction will be
phased at a
maximum of 15bp a year from January 2018. This will increase the
amount of
capital firms need to hold against long-term liabilities and
therefore reduce
insurers' solvency ratios under the Solvency II regime. The new
rate is
marginally below the 3.7% EIOPA had previously proposed, but the
reduction will
be slower, meaning it will take an extra year to be phased in.
Dutch life insurers are exposed because of their relatively
large portfolio of
long-term guaranteed products and because the Dutch regulator
has not allowed
transitional measures to gradually phase in the impact of higher
reserving
requirements under Solvency II.
Two factors could help limit the impact. The phased reduction,
which does not
begin for another nine months, means firms should be able to
offset some of the
impact via capital generation, assuming they maintain
profitability. Sensitivity
to the UFR will fall relatively quickly for firms with closed
back books, such
as NN Group, as the average duration of in-force liabilities
reduces.
Delta Lloyd's large annuity business means it would be one of
the most affected.
On a standalone basis, we estimate its Solvency II ratio might
fall to below
140% in early 2018 due to the 15bp cut in the UFR. Immediately
implementing the
full 55bp reduction could have reduced its ratio to around 130%.
But the group's
acquisition by NN Group is likely to be concluded shortly. NN
Group's Solvency
II ratio may be even more sensitive to the UFR than Delta
Lloyd's, but we
estimate that its much higher starting point (241% at end-2016)
means the new
combined group's ratio is likely to remain above 170% after a
15bp UFR
reduction.
Any changes to solvency ratios from a change to the UFR will not
directly affect
ratings, as we will continue to assess insurers' capital
primarily using our
Prism Factor-Based Capital Model. This model differentiates
between insurers
based on their exposure to low long-term interest rates, and we
believe it
offers better comparability between firms than Solvency II
metrics.
