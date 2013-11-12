(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Recent actions by the Dutch government will probably reduce origination of Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG)-backed mortgages, chiefly through reduction of the maximum guaranteed loan value, Fitch Ratings says. Increasing the cost of the guarantee to borrowers would probably have less impact, although it is unclear how banks will adjust mortgage pricing to account for the risk-sharing provisions introduced for new loans.

The changes, announced on 31 October, are consistent with the government's aim to gradually reduce state support for the mortgage market, as indicated by other changes, such as the phased reduction of mortgage interest tax deductibility. Our initial analysis of Dutch mortgage market origination data from 2012 shows that the reduction in the maximum guaranteed loan size, from EUR350,000 to EUR290,000, would have cut the proportion of originations eligible for a guarantee from 83% to 77% if transaction size were the only criteria.

The government has announced further scheduled annual reductions in maximum loan size that, 2012 data suggest, would steadily reduce the proportion of NHG-eligible mortgages. The proportion of 2012 originations eligible falls to 71% next year and 66% in 2015 as the NHG ceiling is lowered.

From 2017, the limit will be adjusted each year to match the average house price in the Netherlands. Using today's average (EUR215,000) as the ceiling, 54% of 2012 originations would have been eligible.

In reality, the proportion of loans eligible will be even lower due to other criteria such as tighter affordability tests and the prohibition on second-property guarantees. So lowering the guarantee ceiling looks set to achieve the government's aim of getting NHG originations closer to their typical pre-crisis level (before the ceiling was raised) of around a third of total originations.

The one-off fee borrowers pay for the NHG guarantee has also been increased again, from 0.85% to 1% (previously raised from 0.7%). This may be insufficient to eliminate the appeal of guaranteed mortgages to borrowers if lenders maintain the current pricing differential of 40-50bp between guaranteed and unguaranteed loans.

But pricing may be affected by the introduction of a loss-sharing mechanism for new originations under which lenders take 10% of losses if a mortgage defaults. This could further restrict new originations.

We will factor loss sharing into our assessment of losses upon default of new originations. An NHG guarantee has not always eliminated all losses (although it has significantly reduced loss given default), partly because guarantee claims can be fully or partly rejected if a loan is deemed non-compliant at origination. Historically, it also reflected the mismatch between the 30-year amortising guarantee and the largely interest-only Dutch mortgage market, creating a gap between the guaranteed amount and the outstanding loan amount over the life of the mortgage, resulting in higher recovery in early defaults.

We account for this by calculating recovery rates after giving credit for NHG guarantees on a yearly basis, rather than a single recovery rate throughout a loan's life. The decline in popularity of interest-only mortgages this year thanks to the cut in mortgage interest tax deductibility reduced the mismatch between loans and guarantees, prompting the government to introduce formal risk sharing. This will require us to adjust recovery calculations for new originations, but we do not expect major changes in outcome: the newly introduced 10% loss piece will be offset by the almost perfect match between the guarantee amount and the outstanding loan amount.