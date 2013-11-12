(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Recent actions by the Dutch government will probably
reduce origination of Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG)-backed mortgages,
chiefly through reduction of the maximum guaranteed loan value, Fitch Ratings
says. Increasing the cost of the guarantee to borrowers would probably have less
impact, although it is unclear how banks will adjust mortgage pricing to account
for the risk-sharing provisions introduced for new loans.
The changes, announced on 31 October, are consistent with the government's aim
to gradually reduce state support for the mortgage market, as indicated by other
changes, such as the phased reduction of mortgage interest tax deductibility.
Our initial analysis of Dutch mortgage market origination data from 2012 shows
that the reduction in the maximum guaranteed loan size, from EUR350,000 to
EUR290,000, would have cut the proportion of originations eligible for a
guarantee from 83% to 77% if transaction size were the only criteria.
The government has announced further scheduled annual reductions in maximum loan
size that, 2012 data suggest, would steadily reduce the proportion of
NHG-eligible mortgages. The proportion of 2012 originations eligible falls to
71% next year and 66% in 2015 as the NHG ceiling is lowered.
From 2017, the limit will be adjusted each year to match the average house price
in the Netherlands. Using today's average (EUR215,000) as the ceiling, 54% of
2012 originations would have been eligible.
In reality, the proportion of loans eligible will be even lower due to other
criteria such as tighter affordability tests and the prohibition on
second-property guarantees. So lowering the guarantee ceiling looks set to
achieve the government's aim of getting NHG originations closer to their typical
pre-crisis level (before the ceiling was raised) of around a third of total
originations.
The one-off fee borrowers pay for the NHG guarantee has also been increased
again, from 0.85% to 1% (previously raised from 0.7%). This may be insufficient
to eliminate the appeal of guaranteed mortgages to borrowers if lenders maintain
the current pricing differential of 40-50bp between guaranteed and unguaranteed
loans.
But pricing may be affected by the introduction of a loss-sharing mechanism for
new originations under which lenders take 10% of losses if a mortgage defaults.
This could further restrict new originations.
We will factor loss sharing into our assessment of losses upon default of new
originations. An NHG guarantee has not always eliminated all losses (although it
has significantly reduced loss given default), partly because guarantee claims
can be fully or partly rejected if a loan is deemed non-compliant at
origination. Historically, it also reflected the mismatch between the 30-year
amortising guarantee and the largely interest-only Dutch mortgage market,
creating a gap between the guaranteed amount and the outstanding loan amount
over the life of the mortgage, resulting in higher recovery in early defaults.
We account for this by calculating recovery rates after giving credit for NHG
guarantees on a yearly basis, rather than a single recovery rate throughout a
loan's life. The decline in popularity of interest-only mortgages this year
thanks to the cut in mortgage interest tax deductibility reduced the mismatch
between loans and guarantees, prompting the government to introduce formal risk
sharing. This will require us to adjust recovery calculations for new
originations, but we do not expect major changes in outcome: the newly
introduced 10% loss piece will be offset by the almost perfect match between the
guarantee amount and the outstanding loan amount.