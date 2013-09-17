(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) A planned Dutch mortgage
institution that will
issue state-backed bonds to help banks finance their large
mortgage loan books
may only have limited benefits for banks' credit profiles, Fitch
Ratings says.
We do not believe the initiative will materially reduce overall
funding costs or
regulatory capital requirements for the banks, based on the
details known so
far.
On the funding side, the scheme should enlarge the banks'
investor bases by
increasing the funding provided by Dutch pension funds, which
has so far been
limited, and potentially adding other sovereign and state-agency
investors,
which could help funding stability in conditions of market
stress. Banks could
sell low-risk mortgage-backed securities to the new National
Mortgage Institute
(NHI) that issues state-guaranteed bonds to institutional
investors and gain
access to a new funding source.
One of the reasons for the substantial 'funding gap' at Dutch
banks (customer
deposits being smaller than customer loan books) is because a
large proportion
of households' assets are held as pension savings. The
initiative would help the
banks access more retail deposits indirectly in the form of
pension savings
through the NHI structure. This would be a greater benefit to
mid-sized and
smaller banks, which typically have fewer wholesale funding
options.
However, Dutch banks would still be reliant on wholesale funding
markets.
Loan-to-deposit ratios of the domestic operations of the largest
banks are
between 130% and 150%, despite Dutch retail savings increasing
by an impressive
45% between end-2006 and June 2013. The ratios would not change
with the new
scheme, so the banks would still be vulnerable to changes in
investor sentiment.
This is something we have identified as a weakness for Dutch
banks.
Benefits from the cheaper state-backed funding is likely to be
offset by the
cost of the guarantee, unless this is passed to the borrowers
but that would go
against one of the scheme's goals, which is to reduce mortgage
costs for Dutch
borrowers. Asset encumbrance would also increase for banks
taking up the scheme,
so they would need to balance the benefits of having an
alternative source of
funding with potentially higher financing costs and reduced
demand for unsecured
debt.
On the capital side, banks will need to retain first-loss
tranches to ensure
they bear some of the risk, so we expect the benefit to
regulatory capital
requirements to be minimal, if any. We do not see significant
changes in capital
allocation as a result of banks using the NHI. The three largest
banks have
solid capitalisation already and our stress tests indicate this
would not be
materially eroded by further deterioration in commercial real
estate and
mortgages.
There are a number of important features of the NHI plan
including the type of
mortgages eligible for the scheme and the cost of the state
guarantee, which
have not yet been detailed or confirmed.
Contact:
Philippe Lamaud
Director
Financial Institutions
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue du Monceau
75008 Paris
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations:
Peter Fitzpatrick
