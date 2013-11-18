(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Arrears performance in Dutch RMBS transactions continued to slowly deteriorate in 3Q13 according to Fitch Ratings' latest index report, as the proportion of borrowers rolling into early stage arrears remained constant and the recovery process for distressed loans is prolonged. As of 3Q13, borrowers in arrears by more than three months had grown to a new peak of 0.83%. As a result of declining house prices in the Netherlands, Fitch notes that the time taken to recover is increasing as lenders opt for private consensual sales with a longer workout period rather than auctions, due to better returns. On average, consensual sales achieve sale proceeds that are 10 percentage points of original valuation higher than those achieved via auctions.

House prices have declined steadily since their peak in 4Q08. The peak to current house price decline stands at 20%. Fitch expects the trough, at around 25% below the peak, to be reached in 2014.

