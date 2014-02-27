(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 27 (Fitch) Normalizing underwriting terms for U.S. auto loans and leases contributed to a modest deterioration in asset quality metrics during fourth-quarter 2013, according to Fitch Ratings. Still, we believe auto lenders remain focused on emerging risks tied to expanded subprime lending and an expected weakening of credit quality trends in 2014. Typical seasonal variation in discretionary consumer spending patterns last quarter helped push up loan losses and delinquency rates as the volume of nonprime auto lending continued to grow. The average net loss rate for lenders covered in Fitch's most recent analysis rose to 1.01% in fourth-quarter 2013, up 16 bps from third-quarter 2013 and 3 bps from the year-earlier period. Average delinquency rates worsened more materially last quarter, rising to 3.89% -- up 57 bps sequentially and 34 bps year-over-year. Total nonprime auto ABS issuance increased 21% for all of 2013 to $21.6 billion. This figure still falls short of precrisis peaks, but reflects increased competition among banks, captives, credit unions and other finance companies for new business. In the process, loan spreads have fallen and terms have been extended. The strongest level of new vehicle sales since 2007 is supporting loan originations, and we expect 2014 new vehicle sales to rise to 16.0 million units from 15.5 million last year. Rating Outlooks for major auto lenders covered in our analysis remain largely Stable, but our sector outlook is negative, reflecting more intense competitive pressure in the nonprime space, a further easing of underwriting terms, continued moderation in used car values and moderate deterioration in asset quality. For a complete rundown of auto asset quality trends in the fourth quarter, see the special report "U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 4Q13," dated Feb. 27, 2014, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Mohak Rao, CFA Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0559 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 4Q13 (Easing Underwriting Will Weigh on Credit Performance) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.