(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 27 (Fitch) Normalizing underwriting terms for
U.S. auto loans
and leases contributed to a modest deterioration in asset
quality metrics during
fourth-quarter 2013, according to Fitch Ratings. Still, we
believe auto lenders
remain focused on emerging risks tied to expanded subprime
lending and an
expected weakening of credit quality trends in 2014.
Typical seasonal variation in discretionary consumer spending
patterns last
quarter helped push up loan losses and delinquency rates as the
volume of
nonprime auto lending continued to grow. The average net loss
rate for lenders
covered in Fitch's most recent analysis rose to 1.01% in
fourth-quarter 2013, up
16 bps from third-quarter 2013 and 3 bps from the year-earlier
period.
Average delinquency rates worsened more materially last quarter,
rising to 3.89%
-- up 57 bps sequentially and 34 bps year-over-year.
Total nonprime auto ABS issuance increased 21% for all of 2013
to $21.6 billion.
This figure still falls short of precrisis peaks, but reflects
increased
competition among banks, captives, credit unions and other
finance companies for
new business. In the process, loan spreads have fallen and terms
have been
extended.
The strongest level of new vehicle sales since 2007 is
supporting loan
originations, and we expect 2014 new vehicle sales to rise to
16.0 million units
from 15.5 million last year.
Rating Outlooks for major auto lenders covered in our analysis
remain largely
Stable, but our sector outlook is negative, reflecting more
intense competitive
pressure in the nonprime space, a further easing of underwriting
terms,
continued moderation in used car values and moderate
deterioration in asset
quality.
For a complete rundown of auto asset quality trends in the
fourth quarter, see
the special report "U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 4Q13," dated
Feb. 27, 2014,
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Mohak Rao, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0559
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Auto Asset
Quality Review: 4Q13
(Easing Underwriting Will Weigh on Credit Performance)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.