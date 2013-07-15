(Repeat for additional sbscribers)

July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The relaxation of the final Basel III capital rules by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is moderately negative for bank creditors who would have benefitted if lenders held slightly more capital, Fitch Ratings says. But we do not expect this to result in any negative rating actions on Russian banks.

The CBR retreat announced last week from the stricter original proposals is unlikely to change the level of capital held by banks. We had previously expected five larger banks (VTB, Alfa-Bank, NOMOS, Russian Standard Bank and Probusinessbank ) and as many as 20 medium-sized banks to address capital shortfalls by raising equity or reallocating group capital to meet the tougher 5.6% minimum core Tier 1 and 7.5% Tier 1 ratios in the CBR's initial plans.

The watered-down regulation provides banks with greater flexibility to comply. The final rules are effective from 1 January 2014 - a three-month delay from the original tentative start date - and set the new minimum ratios at 5% and 5.5%, respectively, with the latter Tier 1 minimum rising to 6% from 2015. The minimal total capital ratio remains unchanged at 10%.

The overall impact is now limited for Russian banks because they are effectively already required to maintain Tier 1 capital above 5%, because almost all Tier 1 is core equity capital as few banks have issued perpetual instruments and Tier 2 capital is capped at 50% of total capital.

The final minimum core Tier 1 ratio is only marginally higher than the 4.5% Basel recommendation, while the Tier 1 requirement (from 2015) is in line. We believe banks' credit profiles could benefit from higher capital buffers as the operating risks in Russia are high relative to most developed markets. The CBR could introduce additional conservation or counter-cyclical buffer requirements, although it has not yet proposed these.

The CBR also lowered the conversion/write-down trigger for Tier 1 instruments to 5.5% from the original 6.4% to make these instruments moderately more attractive for investors. However, it is unlikely the banks will need to issue these in large quantities following the relaxation of the Tier 1 ratio requirement. Instead, banks will have more scope to issue Tier 2 subordinated debt to make up the gap between the minimum Tier 1 ratio and the 10% total capital ratio.

We expect the capital rules could be marginally positive for loan growth. With inflation set to ease, and under new governor Elvira Nabiullina, the CBR may loosen monetary policy. Last week it introduced a one-year refinancing instrument for banks with the aim of guiding market interest downwards. Faster credit expansion could increase risks in the banking sector if it undermines bank capitalisation. As a moderate mitigant, the CBR has taken measures to enhance capital quality, including raising risk weights for non-core assets, FX retail loans and high-rate retail loans, revising market-risk calculations and increasing provisioning for certain project finance assets.