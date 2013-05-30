(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 30 (Fitch) Competitive pricing and easier terms
offered by U.S.
banks on commercial and industrial (C&I) loans likely signal
weakening asset
quality for many commercial lenders, according to Fitch. We
expect some
deterioration in C&I credit quality, particularly in a rising
rate scenario,
with smaller banks potentially facing greater risks as a result
of their more
recent entry into this loan space.
Tighter spreads across all asset categories have contributed to
more competitive
loan pricing by C&I lenders. Underwriting terms have also been
loosened. With
net interest margins compressed and yields on debt securities
still very low,
many banks have looked to C&I lending as a key growth driver.
C&I loan growth trends were strong in both 2011 and 2012,
following a period of
corporate retrenchment and debt reduction in 2009-2010 when new
loan activity
collapsed. According to FDIC data, total C&I loans provided by
insured
institutions grew by 12% in 2012, after increasing by 14% in
2011.
As we noted in the March 2012 special report, "U.S. Banks' C&I
Lending Trends,"
we expect deterioration from the currently low levels of
delinquent and
noncurrent C&I loans and reversion to higher historical
averages. Despite this
reversion, we do not envision direct rating implications for
most banks at this
time.
We see small and community banks as price-takers and term-takers
in the current
market environment, driving these institutions to build C&I loan
books
aggressively at a time when improvements in asset quality
metrics are
moderating. As a result, smaller banks are likely more
vulnerable to a downturn
in this space. That said, Fitch notes C&I loan growth has not
been as robust at
banks with assets of less than $1 billion, as loan demand from
small businesses
has not fully recovered yet.
Most U.S. banks continue to view C&I lending growth as a
strategic priority as
they look to diversify away from historically heavy dependence
on real estate,
particularly commercial property loans.
This portfolio shift away from well-understood real estate
lending to C&I loans,
and the risk of greater loan losses, has been noted as a bank
supervisory
concern by Fed officials in recent speeches. Fed governors
raised the topic of
rapid C&I loan growth, as well as weakening underwriting terms,
in the April
30-May 1 FOMC meeting. In addition, the OCC noted in its most
recent Semiannual
Risk Perspective that extended periods of narrow spreads like
those now observed
in C&I loans usually reflect excessive risk-taking.
The Fed's April loan officer opinion survey indicated that a
relatively large
fraction of surveyed lenders reported increased competition and
easier terms for
C&I loans relative to the previous three months. About half of
surveyed lenders
noted that they had eased covenant terms for C&I borrowers in
the previous
period, up from 30% in the January survey.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-5472
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Banksâ€™ C&I Lending Trends (No Cause for Near-Term
Concern, Despite Expected
Credit Deterioration)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.