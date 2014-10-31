(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) The moderate capital shortfalls emerging from the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment (CA) illustrate how the direct fiscal risk to sovereigns from Europe's banking sector is shrinking, Fitch Ratings says. Weak nominal GDP growth and large structural deficits are by far the largest source of risk to public finances. However, it is hard to see how banks can contribute to economic growth in Europe without reducing the large stock of problem loans, which may entail further sovereign involvement in the sector. We do not see the CA as a driver of any near-term sovereign rating actions. Nor do we expect any material call on European sovereigns to recapitalise banks to result given the low residual capital shortfall, once capital raised since end-2013 and recent restructuring plans were taken into account. Where remaining capital shortfalls were identified, the majority of banks should be able to address them without sovereign support. The largest shortfall as a percentage of GDP is in Cyprus (EUR176m, or 1%). This will be met by existing convertible debt securities, including partial conversion to equity and by new equity issuance. For Portugal, the shortfall is EUR1.15bn or 0.7% of GDP. Elsewhere, the maximum cost to any sovereign is 0.2% of GDP. The most notable examples of banks being allowed to factor in restructuring plans are in Greece, where the aggregate capital shortfall drops from EUR2.7bn to just EUR343m. Greece has a EUR11bn buffer to support its banks, which now looks unlikely to be used in full for this purpose. An expected change in tax law will improve Greek banks' regulatory capital numbers, by changing deferred tax assets into tax credits, though this will narrow the Greek sovereign's future tax base. If there were a deep recession in 2015 as in the adverse scenario, the largest risk to sovereign ratings would come via public debt dynamics. Lower tax receipts and higher social transfers would lead to higher government deficits and debt, but banks should be able maintain a CET1 ratio of 5.5%, lowering the risk of failures. Thus one part of the negative feedback loop between the two sectors seen during the global financial and eurozone crises has weakened. This was a key aim of eurozone leaders' banking union plans in 2012. The CA is an important milestone in this project, as will be the ECB taking on supervision tasks within a Single Supervisory Mechanism next week. The possibility of further sovereign support for banks cannot be discounted entirely, as the recent examples of the resolution of Banco Espirito Santo in Portugal and Austria's capital injection into Hypo Alpe Adria have shown. We do not expect all banks to be fully restored to financial health purely by rectifying CA shortfalls. Collateral values on substantial volumes of impaired loans will need improvement in national economies before balance sheets can be freed up to lend in size. Demand for bank credit from viable borrowers remains low, and addressing problem loans will be even more challenging should deflation, which was not part of the stress tests, take hold. It is not clear how the overhang of bad loans will be tackled, but previous initiatives in Europe, for example setting up "bad banks", have sometimes involved the sovereign - Spain, for example, has underwritten debt issued by Sareb. The implications for public finances depend on the structure and operational details of such schemes and if new ones emerged we would assess their fiscal impact case-by-case. 