(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) The ECB's package of measures providing
additional
monetary policy accommodation reduces the risk of deflation in
the eurozone, but
it may not lift inflation from its very low levels, Fitch
Ratings says. Some of
the measures may help to improve the flow of credit to the real
economy, but
this may not happen in the near-term, and lending volumes may
continue to
reflect subdued demand.
Thursday's announcement supports our view that eurozone
authorities and
policy-makers are alive to the continuing risks to the bloc's
long-term recovery
and adjustment.
The ECB did not announce quantitative easing (QE), but President
Mario Draghi
said that the central bank "will act swiftly with further
monetary policy
easing" if required, and that ECB's Governing Council "is
unanimous in its
commitment to using... unconventional instruments within its
mandate" to counter
the risk of too prolonged a period of low inflation. The ECB
will be suspending
sterilisation of bond purchases under its Securities Market
Programme, which
arguably represents a step towards QE, albeit on a very limited
scale.
Nevertheless, eurozone inflation is already low, with annual
HICP inflation
slowing to 0.5% in May. The ECB reduced its own projections for
inflation in
2014, 2015, and 2016, down to 0.7%, 1.1%, and 1.4% respectively.
Low levels of
inflation will have a pernicious effect on debt dynamics and
make the
competiveness adjustment between eurozone economies more
challenging. Very low
inflation is one reason that our public-debt/GDP projections for
the eurozone
have deteriorated since 2012 (although other variables have a
greater impact).
The breadth of the ECB's announcement is notable. It includes
rate cuts
including a move to negative deposit rates, measures to provide
banks with cheap
funding, and further work on potential asset-backed securities
purchases. This
may be more effective than announcing measures in isolation. For
example, we do
not think that a mildly negative deposit rate alone would have
been transmitted
into a meaningful stimulus to the real economy, as banks have
grown accustomed
to receiving very low returns on money deposited with the ECB
versus lending
elsewhere.
The targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) may
spur bank long-term
lending to SMEs, an important part of most eurozone banks'
business model. It
should help lower longer-term funding costs for banks since the
interest rate
will be fixed at 10bp over the prevailing main refinancing
operation (MRO) rate
at the time of take-up. It is also positive because the
four-year facility would
help banks lengthen their funding maturity profile to meet the
net stable
funding ratio requirement under Basel's new liquidity rules. But
lending
appetite is likely to remain subdued until the banks are through
the stress
tests and capital expectations are known in 4Q14. The TLTROs
could be positive
for bank lending in 2015 once these points have been clarified,
depending on
demand.
As we have previously said, ABS purchases, when announced, could
support lending
to SMEs, but whether this happens, and whether this lowers the
cost of credit
for SME borrowers, would depend on the price the ECB was willing
to pay.
The ECB on Thursday cut its main refi rate to a fresh record low
of 0.15% and
lowered the rate on the bank deposit facility to -0.10%,
effective as of 11
June, taking it negative for the first time. It also announced
TLTROs
potentially worth around EUR400bn that will mature in around
four years. The ECB
will step up preparations to buy ABS, its MROs will continue as
fixed rate
tenders with full allotment.
