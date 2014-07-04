(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The ECB's update of the list of banks it considers significant enough to supervise directly
largely reflects factors other than just size, Fitch Ratings says. The list shrunk to 120
institutions from 128 as a result of the removal of 12 and the addition of four. The banks taken
off the list mostly have niche characteristics and business models that are more in line
with non-bank financial institutions, have reduced in size, or are less
domestically important. The new joiners are part of international groups, with
three having ultimate parents outside the eurozone, so cross-border activities
may be an influence in determining their significance.
In Italy, Credito Valtellinese (Creval) was removed from the list. It reduced
assets substantially with loans down 7% in 2013, more than other medium-sized
domestic peers. With 14 Italian banks included as significant, a good overview
of the Italian banking sector could probably be obtained without Creval. This is
also likely to be the reason why Credito Emiliano, the second smallest Italian
bank on the original list, was also dropped even though it had EUR31bn assets at
end-1Q14, so above the EUR30bn threshold set.
Other banks excluded include two captive vehicle finance companies in France,
one clearer (LCH.Clearnet) and one central securities depository (Clearstream),
which do not have traditional bank models. Other leavers that are not typical
commercial banks included Germany's KfW IPEX-Bank, the commercial arm of
Europe's largest development bank, and specialised upper midmarket corporate
lender, IKB.
The newcomers include Barclays' Italian branch, surprising as it is the only
branch on the list. Barclays' gross exposure to Italy was EUR37bn at end-2013,
much of which would likely be in the local branch. We expect to see this shrink
as it is not strategic and Barclays wants to exit retail banking here. Barclays
also has operations in Spain and Portugal, but it is also downsizing its retail
and corporate business in these countries.
Two Russian subsidiaries in Austria - Sberbank Europe and VTB Bank (Austria) -
may have been included because of their cross-border business with
Russian-related entities. The scale of international activities is one criteria
for determining significant institutions. Even including their respective
operations in other eurozone countries, these subsidiaries are small relative to
their parent groups. The banks could transfer some business to subsidiaries
outside the eurozone to reduce their activities and potentially be removed from
the list.
Belgium's Banque Degroof is the other new joiner, while Germany's Wuestenrot &
Wuerttembergische, Estonia's AS DNB Bank, and Ireland's Merrill Lynch
International Bank were also removed. Spain's CEISS was also taken off the list
as a separate entity as it is now included under its parent, Unicaja Banco.
The final list will be published in September 2014 and will be reviewed on a
regular basis, with the ECB assuming its prudential supervisory role as of 4
November 2014. There is significant overlap among the 120 ECB significant banks
and the 124 banks participating in the 2014 European Banking Authority's (EBA)
stress test. The EBA's list is final, so banks that fall out of the ECB's direct
supervision but are on the EBA list will still be participating in this year's
stress test. However, we would expect the leavers to be excluded in subsequent
EBA stress exercises.