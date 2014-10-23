(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ECB's Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations here LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) The European Central Bank's targeted long-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) supports bank funding more than lending, says Fitch Ratings. Southern European banks are more reliant on ECB funding and will likely take up this cheap source of liquidity, while many northern European banks are awash with liquidity and may therefore not need the new facility to expand lending. We expect overall take-up in December's allotment to be higher than the EUR82.6bn in the inaugural September auction. The low usage in the first TLTRO may partly reflect banks' prudent approach leading up to the ECB Comprehensive Assessment. The participation mix highlights the divergence between southern and northern European banks. Of the total 382 eurozone banks eligible to access the ECB refinancing facilities, 157 banks did not participate in the September installment, including some of the major German and French banks, while almost all Italian and Spanish banks tapped moderate amounts, receiving 45% of total funds. Southern European banks are likely to use the TLTRO to reimburse the maturing LTROs, a previous form of three-year ECB borrowing, to extend their ECB funding maturity by a further two-to-four years. The low 0.15% TLTRO funding rate could also support southern European banks' net interest margin by reducing their overall funding cost, which is high in comparison with banks in northern Europe. The new facility is unlikely to kick-start lending as overall bank appetite to lend, and demand for credit, may remain subdued. We believe the TLTROs are less appealing to Northern European banks as they typically hold high liquidity buffers and have already repaid most of their LTRO borrowing in the last two years. However, there is higher potential for these banks to expand lending as they operate in stronger economies. Northern European banks also typically have better asset quality and stronger capital positions than their southern European peers, which give them better ability to expand lending. The TLTRO funds support European banks' financial profiles as they benefit net interest margins and liquidity. But there may be ratings pressure for banks dependent on ECB funding and unable to access a variety of funding sources at competitive costs. Ratings would also be negatively affected if TLTRO funds are channelled towards weaker companies. For further details on the ECB's TLTRO, see "ECB's Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations - Low Initial take-Up, Marginal Effect on Lending" published today on www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.