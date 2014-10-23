(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ECB's Targeted Longer-Term
Refinancing Operations
here
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) The European Central Bank's targeted
long-term
refinancing operations (TLTRO) supports bank funding more than
lending, says
Fitch Ratings. Southern European banks are more reliant on ECB
funding and will
likely take up this cheap source of liquidity, while many
northern European
banks are awash with liquidity and may therefore not need the
new facility to
expand lending.
We expect overall take-up in December's allotment to be higher
than the
EUR82.6bn in the inaugural September auction. The low usage in
the first TLTRO
may partly reflect banks' prudent approach leading up to the ECB
Comprehensive
Assessment.
The participation mix highlights the divergence between southern
and northern
European banks. Of the total 382 eurozone banks eligible to
access the ECB
refinancing facilities, 157 banks did not participate in the
September
installment, including some of the major German and French
banks, while almost
all Italian and Spanish banks tapped moderate amounts, receiving
45% of total
funds.
Southern European banks are likely to use the TLTRO to reimburse
the maturing
LTROs, a previous form of three-year ECB borrowing, to extend
their ECB funding
maturity by a further two-to-four years. The low 0.15% TLTRO
funding rate could
also support southern European banks' net interest margin by
reducing their
overall funding cost, which is high in comparison with banks in
northern Europe.
The new facility is unlikely to kick-start lending as overall
bank appetite to
lend, and demand for credit, may remain subdued.
We believe the TLTROs are less appealing to Northern European
banks as they
typically hold high liquidity buffers and have already repaid
most of their LTRO
borrowing in the last two years. However, there is higher
potential for these
banks to expand lending as they operate in stronger economies.
Northern European
banks also typically have better asset quality and stronger
capital positions
than their southern European peers, which give them better
ability to expand
lending.
The TLTRO funds support European banks' financial profiles as
they benefit net
interest margins and liquidity. But there may be ratings
pressure for banks
dependent on ECB funding and unable to access a variety of
funding sources at
competitive costs. Ratings would also be negatively affected if
TLTRO funds are
channelled towards weaker companies.
For further details on the ECB's TLTRO, see "ECB's Targeted
Long-Term
Refinancing Operations - Low Initial take-Up, Marginal Effect on
Lending"
published today on www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.