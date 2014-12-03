(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
(Well-Positioned to
Face Slowdown)
here
SANTIAGO, December 03 (Fitch) The economic slowdown could put
some pressure on
the credit quality ratios for Chilean banks, which together with
the lower
positive impact of inflation on results will likely lead to a
decline in the
system's profitability in 2015, according to Fitch Ratings in
its outlook report
for the sector.
The Chilean banking system has historically focused on
traditional commercial
banking, with corporate and retail clients as well as a stable
and diversified
local funding base, sustained on stable business model. However,
over the last
few years, local banks have initiated an internationalization
process, primarily
in Colombia.
A Outlook revision for the Chilean financial industry could be
triggered by a
stronger-than-expected slowdown in the local economy that would
lead to a
significant deterioration in the system's portfolio quality and
operating
profitability. However, this is not Fitch's base case scenario
for 2015.
Chilean banks have a proven track record of stable results
through the economic
cycles, showing resilience to international volatility, with
more predictable
profitability, assets quality ratios and internal capital
generation than their
regional peers. That, however, may be put to the rest next year.
Although there has been no increase in the non-performing loan
(NPL) rate up to
third-quarter 2014 (3Q'14), Fitch expects a moderate
deterioration in loan
portfolio quality in 2015. This is due to the expected slowdown
in the economy
and the resulting increase in unemployment and the impact over
more volatile
business segments. Current NPL ratios are near record lows
(stable at 2% of
total gross loans). Risk management, provisioning and monitoring
practices
remain robust for the whole system's assets quality.
Traditional capital metrics for the local banking system are
tighter than those
of similar regional and global entities. That said, the Chilean
banking system's
greater risk weights for assets, as well as its revenue
generating capacity,
adequate loan reserves and more resilient results, imply an
adequate capital
base.
The system continues to be challenged to increase its core
capital in order to
support future growth. This is in the context of lower expected
profitability
and replacement of complementary capital instruments that do not
absorb losses
before the entity reaches non-viability. The local regulator
still hasn't
established the parameters for a possible improvement in
complementary capital.
Taking these factors into account, Fitch believes that Chilean
banks should be
able to face the challenges imposed by increased volatility in
international
liquidity in 2015. Among the reasons include a largely customer
deposit-based
funding base, the flexibility provided by a deep and relatively
captive local
capital market as well as adequate maturities and interest rate
matches. Basel
III liquidity rules will contribute to greater discipline in the
local market,
especially from small and medium-sized banks as well as
specialized banks.
In Fitch's opinion, improvements in local regulations to align
them with Basel
III would be positive and necessary for the industry. This would
help banks to
converge towards stricter international standards in terms of
capitalization.
However, the possible substitution of subordinated debt
instruments with more
equity-like instruments (going concern triggers) constitutes a
challenge within
the new legal framework that will be discussed starting in 2015.
'Outlook 2015: Chilean Banks' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking the above link.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Peer Review: Large Chilean Banks' (Nov. 13, 2014);
--'Fitch Affirms Chile's Foreign Currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable' (Oct. 21,
2014);
--'Understanding Latin American Capital Ratios' (Sep. 4, 2014).
