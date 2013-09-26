(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) Amid a challenging environment
for corporate
treasurers, Fitch Ratings has produced a video interview
featuring Anthony
Carfang, founding partner of Treasury Strategies, covering
specific strategies
for finance professionals to effectively manage liquidity and
deploy cash.
Effectively investing cash holdings is a chief concern among
corporate
treasurers, particularly in this market of record cash balances
among U.S.
corporates. They continue to face a shrinking universe of
investment options,
low interest rates and yields, regulatory uncertainty and the
risk of forced
selling.
The interview was conducted by Roger Merritt, Managing Director
and global head
of Fitch's Fund and Asset Management group. In the video, Mr.
Carfang discusses
why corporate treasurers should review their investment policies
annually to
adapt to rapidly changing markets and avoid missed investment
opportunities. He
also recommends that corporate treasurers take a strategic,
pro-active approach
to their short-term investments, such as accessing a wider range
of credit
opinions, research and commentary.
The video link is available for viewing at
'www.fitchratings.com/corporatetreasury'. The video follows the
publication of a
Fitch white paper 'Stale Investment Guidelines Lead to Missed
Opportunities,'
also available on Fitch's Corporate Treasury and Cash Management
research page
covering a broad range of topics such as money funds, repos,
commercial paper,
counterparty risk, and other relevant topics.
