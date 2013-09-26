(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) Amid a challenging environment for corporate treasurers, Fitch Ratings has produced a video interview featuring Anthony Carfang, founding partner of Treasury Strategies, covering specific strategies for finance professionals to effectively manage liquidity and deploy cash. Effectively investing cash holdings is a chief concern among corporate treasurers, particularly in this market of record cash balances among U.S. corporates. They continue to face a shrinking universe of investment options, low interest rates and yields, regulatory uncertainty and the risk of forced selling. The interview was conducted by Roger Merritt, Managing Director and global head of Fitch's Fund and Asset Management group. In the video, Mr. Carfang discusses why corporate treasurers should review their investment policies annually to adapt to rapidly changing markets and avoid missed investment opportunities. He also recommends that corporate treasurers take a strategic, pro-active approach to their short-term investments, such as accessing a wider range of credit opinions, research and commentary. The video link is available for viewing at 'www.fitchratings.com/corporatetreasury'. The video follows the publication of a Fitch white paper 'Stale Investment Guidelines Lead to Missed Opportunities,' also available on Fitch's Corporate Treasury and Cash Management research page covering a broad range of topics such as money funds, repos, commercial paper, counterparty risk, and other relevant topics. Contact: Brian Bertsch Director +1-212-908-0549 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10001 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.