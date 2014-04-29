(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
, April 29 (Fitch) Energy Future Holding's (EFH)
bankruptcy filing
Tuesday has propelled the US high yield default rate to 2.8% and
the US
institutional leveraged loan default rate to 4%, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Both series stood at 1.4% at the end of March and have remained
below 2% from
2010 through 2013 after peaking in 2009 at 13.7% and 10.5%,
respectively.
EHF's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, though the result of a
lengthy process, has
been widely anticipated.
Approximately 40% of institutional loan and high yield market
volume ($787
billion and $1.3 trillion, respectively, at the end of March) is
associated with
companies with leveraged loans and high yield bonds in their
capital structure.
This group includes some 300 borrowers with an average of $1
billion in term
loans and $1.5 billion in high yield bonds.
Since 2007, these joint issuers have accounted for 61% of total
defaulted
leveraged loan volume ($161 billion). On the high yield side,
44% of default
volume ($263.5 billion) over this period was joint issuer debt.
EFH, with $16.6
billion in bonds and $19.2 billion in loans in Fitch's default
indices, is among
the largest in this overlap group (others include CIT and
Charter).
EFH's bankruptcy also underscores that some distressed debt
exchanges (DDE)
simply defer the inevitable. Fitch has calculated that roughly
one-third of
distressed debt exchanges completed in 2008-2013 (79 issuers,
$62 billion in
bonds) recorded a subsequent event of default. The average time
between the
original DDE and a second default for these companies was 1.1
years. EFH
completed several DDEs in recent years with the last one in
early 2013.
