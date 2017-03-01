(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Rising foreign exchange reserves, a
return of private
capital inflows and currency appreciation point to further
progress in Egypt's
gradual external rebalancing in early 2017, Fitch Ratings says.
Further fiscal
consolidation alongside external rebalancing would lay the
groundwork for a
broader-based improvement in sovereign credit metrics in 2018.
However, challenges, including the risk of social unrest, are
substantial. Even
if the envisaged reforms progress smoothly, it would take
several years to
reduce gross general government debt to more sustainable levels.
FX reserves have continued to rise, with net international
reserves reaching
USD26bn at the end-January - up from USD24bn at end-December and
more than
USD10bn above their July 2016 low. The Egyptian pound has
strengthened 20%
against the US dollar since late December, reversing some of its
losses
following November's flotation. A return of foreign inflows into
Egyptian
treasuries prompted a partial retracement of government debt
yields, with 91-day
T-bill yields down by around 200bp in the month to mid-February
(although yields
ticked up in subsequent auctions, pointing to potential
volatility). Anecdotal
evidence suggests progress clearing the backlog of FX demand in
the economy.
These positive developments largely reflect inflows from
multilateral and
bilateral institutions - notably the IMF and World Bank - and a
resumption of
foreign portfolio inflows and remittances after the authorities
floated the
pound, as well as import compression and improving export
activity. As such,
they are in line with our general expectations when we affirmed
Egypt's
'B/Stable' sovereign rating in December following the flotation
and IMF board
approval of a USD12bn extended fund facility, of which USD2.7bn
was disbursed.
The rebound in FX reserves has been slightly stronger than
anticipated, partly
due to a larger-than-expected USD4bn international bond issue in
January.
Completion of the first review of the IMF programme before
end-June would
release another USD1.25bn, further boosting reserves and
economic and investor
confidence. We think this is likely, as the Egyptian authorities
appear to have
met monetary targets and the introduction of VAT in September
and control of
civil service wage growth, alongside other measures including
fuel and
electricity tariff adjustments, suggests that the budget targets
will also be
broadly met.
Beyond the first review, we believe the detailed programme
targets will act as a
policy anchor, but there are implementation risks, especially on
the fiscal
side. For example, despite recent appreciation, the Egyptian
pound is still
around 44% weaker than before flotation, which may make more
extensive near-term
subsidy reforms necessary to achieve 2017 deficit targets (the
IMF may allow
some leeway given the unforeseen extent of EGP depreciation).
These would add to
inflationary pressure (headline inflation hit 28.1% in January,
although we
think it will drop later this year) and would be politically
sensitive, adding
to the risk that social unrest will prompt the government to row
back from some
reforms.
The Egyptian government's ability to balance fiscal, monetary
and economic
reforms with the risks of a social backlash therefore remains an
important
sovereign rating consideration. The government is attempting to
address this in
its economic programme, with some increases in social spending
and other
measures, such as improving electricity provision. If the
authorities can
maintain recent progress, the next fiscal year starting in July
(FY18) would see
stronger growth (we forecast 4.5%, up from 3.3% for FY17) as
inflation falls and
economic adjustment bears fruit; further reduction of the
primary deficit; and
debt-to-GDP start to decline from a forecast 96% of GDP at
end-FY17.
Contact:
Toby Iles
Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
