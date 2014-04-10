UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA 1H14 Automotive dashboard.
The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:
- Key theme: Free cash flow generation to moderate in 2014
- What Fitch is watching: Underlying performance, shareholder pressure, working capital
- The ratings impact of the above
A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
The Automotive Dashboard is published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Auto Manufacturers Dashboard 1H14
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources