(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Telecoms Dashboard H114 here LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its EMEA 1H14 Telecoms Dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings: - Key theme: Fixed line drag set to continue in 2014 - What Fitch is watching: Incumbents' pricing strategies for quad-play products, together with consumers demand for higher speed broadband packages as well as any signs that the proliferation of flat fee mobile voice packages could accelerate the secular decline of fixed line telephony. A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. The Telecoms Dashboard is published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com.