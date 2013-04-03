April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The European aerospace and defence sector is unlikely ever to have the same corporate governance structures as other sectors, despite recent changes at EADS, Fitch Ratings says. The industry's strategic importance and large industrial footprint, and the sensitivity of some of its technology, means we do not expect state influence in the sector to decline in the foreseeable future.

EADS' state shareholders recently agreed to cut the stake they control as part of reforms that the company's management has said will make it a "normal" company. However, these changes are not as radical as they might appear, with direct state ownership of the company actually increasing. We believe significant further reforms, including governments exiting the shareholder registers and allowing total freedom over management appointments, would be necessary to increase the level of independence from political influence. This assessment applies to all European companies in the sector, not just EADS. State influence is evident in various guises at all European A&D companies. The governments of France and Italy hold direct stakes in Thales (27%) and Finmeccanica (32%), respectively - enough to affect senior management appointments and strategy. At BAE Systems the UK government holds a golden share that gives it a say on significant M&A proposals, as in the recently failed deal with EADS.

Political influence, although understandable in light of the sector's high security sensitivity, will remain a constraint on the industry's efforts to consolidate. This is factored into our ratings. We believe consolidation is necessary in the context of weak domestic defence spending and increasingly competitive export markets. State ownership also restricts European companies' access to some of these export markets.