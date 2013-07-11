July 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a special report analysing the key drivers for rating movements across the EMEA and APAC corporate credit portfolio over the three-year period spanning end-2009 to end-2012.

Following a challenging 2009 in which the majority of corporates were adversely affected by a sudden and precipitous drop in profitability, 2010 and 2011 saw some respite for those corporate issuers who strengthened their positions during the aftermath of the initial crisis, with positive actions dominating. The tide however turned negative again in 2012 as renewed economic malaise drove an increase in the pace of downgrades, clawing back some of the previous two years' gains. Corporates, having already cut costs to the bone, saw their financial flexibility significantly eroded in the face of renewed concerns regarding the unified future of the eurozone.

Overall, the past three years saw upgrades across the EMEA and APAC portfolio surpassing downgrades, split into 26% upgrades and 19% downgrades. Most of these were not reversals of crisis-era downgrades, but rather continuations of secular trends. This held in particular for the dominance of defensive sector downgrades.

The turnaround in 2012 was driven primarily by the utilities sector, followed closely by telecoms, media and technology (TMT). A similar trend is observed when considering an increased numbers of fallen angels versus rising stars, and despite more benign conditions in APAC generally, both regions saw downgrades overtake upgrades in 2012.

The industrials sector was the most upgraded over the three-year period, both in proportion (36% of all upgrades) and absolute numbers (41 upgrades, twice as many as downgrades). Conversely, the energy and utilities sector suffered the most downgrades - with more actions likely to come over the next 12 months to mid-2014, mirroring the negative sector outlook for 2013. Strong performance by food, beverage and tobacco companies supported a 7.5x upgrade/downgrade ratio for the sector.

TMT saw the highest number of multi-notch downgrades, with the sector accounting for all of the downgrades of six notches and above: Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Corporation and Sharp Corporation ; and OTE (withdrawn) following Greece's sovereign downgrade.

The full report, "The Great Shift: EMEA & APAC Corporate Ratings" is available at fitchratings.com. This report complements a forward-looking analysis - "Top 10 EMEA Corporate Debt Changes, 2012-2014" - published earlier this week, identifying our top anticipated debt raisers in EMEA over the coming two years and their rating triggers.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Great Shift: EMEA & APAC Corporate Ratings

