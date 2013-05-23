May 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the H113 EMEA Drinks Sector dashboard.

The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Fewer M&A targets for brewers - consolidation goes on in spirits

- What Fitch is watching: acquisition multiples, acquisition structures, M&A in spirits

- The ratings impact of the above

Issuers referred to in the special report include Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA, SABMiller Plc, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Heineken NV, Diageo plc , Pernod Ricard S.A., Gruppo Campari SpA and Remy-Cointreau SA.

