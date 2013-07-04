(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that renewable energy
projects, particularly those located in Southern and Eastern Europe, carry the
highest downgrade risk within Fitch's portfolio of EMEA energy project finance
ratings due to the possibility of negative regulatory intervention. Oil and gas
projects and UK offshore transmission operators continue to display stable
credit profiles.
The pressures on public and private budgets in a number of Southern and Eastern
European countries resulted in some governments enacting measures to reduce,
also retroactively, the remuneration of renewable energy projects, with solar PV
hardest hit. Further negative regulatory intervention remains a possibility due
to the combination of large levels of price subsidy and weak economic
conditions. In addition, projects may also be challenged by the introduction of
more stringent operational parameters. In Italy, for example, PV projects are
now required to provide day-ahead hourly generation forecasts and have had to
implement technical upgrades for grid safety and stability.
The absence of similar precedents of negative regulatory intervention in
Northern Europe supports a generally stable outlook for this region.
Transaction-specific operational performance issues (in particular, solar/wind
resource availability and operating costs escalation) are the main drivers of
the negative outlooks on some of the Fitch-rated renewable energy projects in
these jurisdictions.
Large Fitch-rated oil & gas projects, such as liquefied natural gas producers,
benefit from low break-even price levels and, generally, a firm base of
long-term take-or-pay contracts. These features support the project's ability to
weather the possible toughening of hydrocarbon market conditions (low prices
and/or demand contraction). This downside risk is reflected in Fitch's ratings
through the use of stress analysis to accommodate both mild and severe downside
scenarios.
The still limited operating performance of the early UK offshore transmission
operators (OFTOs) has been sound. Fitch expects OFTOs to show stable revenue and
cost profiles. This reflects the view that the projects employ proven technology
with low failure rates and that the regulatory regime is instrumental in
smoothing revenue and cost volatility. However, the regulatory provisions,
particularly in respect of major failure events, need to develop a case history
to allow for a better assessment of their efficacy.
The main drivers of a stabilisation of the outlooks on renewables would be the
lessening of regulatory risk and the projects developing a stable operational
track record.
The credit quality of the oil & gas projects rated by Fitch may come under
pressure in case of extreme events, such as crude oil prices below Fitch's base
case price deck (Brent USD70/bbl long term) for more than a year or, for
projects which rely on getting product through the straits, a protracted closure
of the Strait of Hormuz.
In the case of OFTOs, the testing of the regulatory framework and projects'
operating history could change the outlook to positive or negative in the coming
years.
