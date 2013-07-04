(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that renewable energy projects, particularly those located in Southern and Eastern Europe, carry the highest downgrade risk within Fitch's portfolio of EMEA energy project finance ratings due to the possibility of negative regulatory intervention. Oil and gas projects and UK offshore transmission operators continue to display stable credit profiles.

The pressures on public and private budgets in a number of Southern and Eastern European countries resulted in some governments enacting measures to reduce, also retroactively, the remuneration of renewable energy projects, with solar PV hardest hit. Further negative regulatory intervention remains a possibility due to the combination of large levels of price subsidy and weak economic conditions. In addition, projects may also be challenged by the introduction of more stringent operational parameters. In Italy, for example, PV projects are now required to provide day-ahead hourly generation forecasts and have had to implement technical upgrades for grid safety and stability.

The absence of similar precedents of negative regulatory intervention in Northern Europe supports a generally stable outlook for this region. Transaction-specific operational performance issues (in particular, solar/wind resource availability and operating costs escalation) are the main drivers of the negative outlooks on some of the Fitch-rated renewable energy projects in these jurisdictions.

Large Fitch-rated oil & gas projects, such as liquefied natural gas producers, benefit from low break-even price levels and, generally, a firm base of long-term take-or-pay contracts. These features support the project's ability to weather the possible toughening of hydrocarbon market conditions (low prices and/or demand contraction). This downside risk is reflected in Fitch's ratings through the use of stress analysis to accommodate both mild and severe downside scenarios.

The still limited operating performance of the early UK offshore transmission operators (OFTOs) has been sound. Fitch expects OFTOs to show stable revenue and cost profiles. This reflects the view that the projects employ proven technology with low failure rates and that the regulatory regime is instrumental in smoothing revenue and cost volatility. However, the regulatory provisions, particularly in respect of major failure events, need to develop a case history to allow for a better assessment of their efficacy.

The main drivers of a stabilisation of the outlooks on renewables would be the lessening of regulatory risk and the projects developing a stable operational track record.

The credit quality of the oil & gas projects rated by Fitch may come under pressure in case of extreme events, such as crude oil prices below Fitch's base case price deck (Brent USD70/bbl long term) for more than a year or, for projects which rely on getting product through the straits, a protracted closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In the case of OFTOs, the testing of the regulatory framework and projects' operating history could change the outlook to positive or negative in the coming years.

