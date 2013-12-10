(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The risk of new taxes, levies or tariff controls on
the European utilities sector will increase in 2014 as rising bills stretch
affordability for end-users, Fitch Ratings says. This risk, together with low
demand, high natural gas prices and weak wholesale electricity prices, drives
our Negative Outlook for the EMEA utilities sector.
Growth in renewable energy production will continue to pressure wholesale
electricity prices in 2014 because it has priority of despatch and a low
marginal cost of production. But despite falling energy costs, end-user prices
are likely to rise due to the subsidies paid for renewables and increasing
network charges.
Economic growth will be fragile and unemployment will remain high, meaning
customers in many countries will find affordability even more of an issue. This
will make energy costs a major political issue across much of the region, with
the most exposed utilities in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany and Central
Europe.
The uncertainty that this creates for all utilities, including operators of
renewables, is demonstrated by the Spanish government's decision to withdraw
previously announced funding for the sector and the UK government's initiative
to cut bills and change the strike prices for renewables. In turn this is likely
to make utilities more cautious about long-term investment decisions and means
new projects may need more outright government support than previously.
Electricity consumption in developed European markets is likely to be flat in
2014 and weather-adjusted gas use is likely to fall as the impact of new
renewables production and cheap coal lead utilities to switch off gas-fired
power plants. Coal demand will continue to benefit from low prices and the low
cost of carbon credits, but this could change if an initiative to temporarily
withdraw some emission rights has a greater impact than expected.
We believe that utilities with a diverse range of power generation sources are
best placed to cope with risks, but the ability of firms to change their
generation portfolio is normally limited.
For a detailed assessment of the outlook for utilities across the main EMEA
markets, see "2014 Outlook: EMEA Utilities" published today at
www.fitchratings.com