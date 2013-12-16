(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The credit cycle has turned for Asian banking systems with nearly half the countries
monitored by Fitch Ratings having Negative Sector Outlooks for 2014 - mostly in emerging Asia.
The negative bias in Fitch's new report reflects challenges expected from higher interest
rates, moderation in economic growth, and seasoning of loan portfolios after an
extended period of rapid growth. The agency views slower credit growth
positively as it would help to prevent overheating in some markets.
That said, all countries except Mongolia have Stable Rating Outlooks, reflecting
a combination of factors. Many banks are entering this phase with healthy
fundamental strengths, but not those in China and India's state bank sector
where conditions have already exerted downward pressures on their Viability
Ratings (VRs). Where there are pressures on bank fundamentals as reflected by
the VRs, the rating outlooks reflect sovereign support - as is the case with
China and India.
Fed tapering and China are the two key risk themes for 2014 that will have the
greatest bearing on bank performance.
The move towards interest-rate normalisation has begun to expose economic
imbalances leading to currency pressures and higher market rates. This
adjustment will test loan quality where credit expansion has been rapid,
particularly in some parts of emerging Asia such as Indonesia, Thailand and
Malaysia where a rapid build-up of household debt has occurred. This may become
a source of asset quality problems if unemployment and inflation rises. In most
cases earnings and capitalisation buffers remain solid to offset higher credit
costs, while funding and liquidity profiles are comfortable to absorb any
currency pressures.
For China the pace of credit growth is unsustainable, but is expected to
continue in the medium term. Financial system asset quality remains a concern,
and the rise in overdue loans is likely to accelerate. Financial liberalisation
and rebalancing will add to system pressures. The larger the financial system
becomes, the greater the potential for surprises. Growing linkages between China
and the region, in particular Hong Kong, also means the region's fortunes will
depend on how successful China rebalances from its unsustainable
investment-driven growth model.
The Indian banking system will have another challenging year with stressed
assets expected to peak towards the end of the 2014 calendar year at the
earliest, with the state banks being most exposed. Any improvement is likely to
be gradual, with a pick-up in the economy likely to be slow given the
uncertainties during an election year.
Capital-raising is expected to be most prevalent in China and India to offset
mounting asset-quality and earning pressures as well as the requirement to meet
higher minimum Basel III regulatory capital requirements. In particular, Fitch
expects to see active issuance of Basel III capital instruments in both markets
during 2014.
For developed Asia, most markets have Stable Sector Outlooks. However, markets
such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong have high mortgage
indebtedness, and would be sensitive to sharp property price adjustments and
rising unemployment, although this is not Fitch's base case. China's economic
fortunes are ultimately the key variable in the performance of these markets.
For South Korea, the Sector Outlook is Negative because an unsupportive
regulatory, social and political environment and an ageing population are adding
to the challenges faced by the banks.
With respect to Abenomics, the key uncertainty is whether there will be a
meaningful and lasting impact for Japan and the region in 2014. A more durable
boost to Japanese economic activity would be positive for Japanese banks, and a
counter-balance for regional activity against a more material slowdown in China.
