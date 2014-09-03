(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says weaker emerging
market
sovereigns would be most exposed to a highly negative interest
rate 'shock'
scenario where US interest rates rise more rapidly and higher
than our base
case, in which global growth and financial markets are not
fundamentally
destabilised by a tightening of US monetary policy.
In a special report published today, Fitch says there are
several risks
surrounding the Fed's normalisation path. Monetary policy action
and timing
depend on the outlook for growth, the labour market and
inflation, which is
uncertain. A tightening cycle after such an extended period of
low interest
rates and unwinding quantitative easing is unprecedented. The
term premium could
increase sharply, magnifying the impact on long-term bond yields
from higher
expected short-term rates.
"Financial markets may also not be fully prepared for higher US
interest rates,
despite the Fed's forward guidance. Current low volatility and
high asset prices
suggest markets have not priced in much uncertainty. Therefore,
in our 'shock'
scenario, the spill-over effects to the rest of the world could
be substantial,"
said Ed Parker, Fitch's Head of EMEA Sovereign Ratings.
In this stylised shock scenario we assume that US productive
capacity is lower
than currently believed and the output gap and labour market
slack are closed by
end-2014, causing inflation to rise to a peak of 4.5% in 2016.
The Fed is forced
to raise the Fed funds target rate sharply to 3% by end-2015 and
5% by end-2016.
Ten-year Treasury yields jump to 6% by end-2016, the sharpest
increase since
1980-1981.
In the scenario, financial market volatility and risk premiums
spike, with
spreads over US Treasuries on perceived risky assets such as
emerging market
bonds widening by 150bp. US GDP growth drops to 0% in 2016 and
unemployment
rises. Global growth weakens, commodity prices decline, and many
emerging
markets are forced to hike interest rates. The dollar is
volatile, potentially
hitting foreign-currency borrowers. Asset prices and collateral
values drop
sharply.
Fitch rates sovereigns through the "normal" business and
monetary policy cycles.
Last May's "taper tantrum" did not lead directly to any
sovereign downgrades.
Nevertheless, our shock scenario is a severe one and would
likely trigger some
negative rating actions. The most exposed would be weaker
emerging markets such
as those with large external financing needs, low foreign
reserves, high levels
of leverage, vulnerable debt structures, weak policy frameworks
or political
fragilities. Countries with these characteristics include
Mongolia, Turkey,
Ukraine, El Salvador, Hungary, Lebanon and Jamaica.
For the US, a permanent loss of potential output and the
revelation that the
budget deficit is largely structural would heighten the
pressures facing the
public finances from population ageing. Downward pressure on the
rating could
emerge if the US authorities were to fail to act to narrow the
budget deficit
and to stabilise the public debt/GDP ratio over the medium term.
Our base case is for the Fed to gradually tighten monetary
policy over the next
12 months, in line with its forward guidance. Raising interest
rates and
unwinding QE will trigger some increase in financial market
volatility, but we
do not expect it to fundamentally destabilise global growth or
financial
markets.
We expect the Fed to complete the "tapering" of its asset
purchase programme in
October 2014; and to start raising interest rates in mid-2015,
before taking
them to around 3.75% by late 2017 or early 2018. Yields on
10-year US Treasury
bonds may rise to 4%-4.5% by 2017, low in historical terms. We
expect the Fed to
stop reinvesting some or all of principal payments on agency
mortgage-backed
securities (MBS) and Treasury securities soon after the first
rate rise. If it
opts purely for a passive run-off, it could take four to five
years for its
holdings of Treasury bonds to revert to a normal level relative
to currency in
circulation.
The report entitled 'US Monetary Policy: Implications of an
Interest Rate Shock'
is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GNT
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
